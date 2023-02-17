Inter-leage plans scrapped, two general byes for BFNL

The Bendigo Football Netball League's wait to return to inter-league football action will be extended for another 12 months.
BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins confirmed on Friday that the league's talks with potential inter-league opponent Gippsland had broken down.
"Despite ongoing positive discussions with the Gippsland League, unfortunately both leagues have mutually agreed to defer a return to inter-league participation for one further season, and we thank Gippsland for their interest and support,'' Tomlins said in a statement.
"Whilst disappointed, both leagues hold representative competition in high regard and remain fully committed to reviving inter-league participation in a sustainable manner for leagues and volunteers, that generates appropriate local community interest and opportunities for participants to compete at the highest standard competition possible.
"As part of the ongoing discussions regarding the future of interleague, several exciting concepts have since been proposed to refresh and enhance the regular representative program, which would be driven directly by regional major leagues.
"In conjunction, the BFNL will continue to work closely with other like-minded major leagues during the 2023 season with an intent to make significant announcements regarding future regional inter-league competition."
As a result, the BFNL will have two general byes in its 2023 fixture - May 20 and July 1.
While there will be no inter-league football in 2023, the BFNL 17-and-under and Open representative netball teams will participate in the Netball Victoria Association Championships.
The BFNL season starts on Saturday, April 15.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
BFNL 2023 fixture:
ROUND 1 - April 15
South Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Gisborne v Strathfieldsaye
Maryborough v Castlemaine
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Kyneton
ROUND 2 - April 22
Castlemaine v Gisborne
Eaglehawk v Maryborough
Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo
Kyneton v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
ROUND 3 - April 29
Gisborne v Eaglehawk
Maryborough v Kangaroo Flat
South Bendigo v Kyneton
Sandhurst v Golden Square
Castlemaine v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 4 - May 6
Kangaroo Flat v Gisborne
Kyneton v Maryborough
Golden Square v South Bendigo
Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst
Eaglehawk v Castlemaine
ROUND 5 - May 13
Gisborne v Kyneton
Maryborough v Golden Square
South Bendigo v Sandhurst
Castlemaine v Kangaroo Flat
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk
ROUND 6 - May 27
Golden Square v Gisborne
Sandhurst v Maryborough
South Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye
Kyneton v Castlemaine
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk
ROUND 7 - June 3
Gisborne v Sandhurst
Maryborough v South Bendigo
Castlemaine v Golden Square
Eaglehawk v Kyneton
Strathfieldsaye v Kangaroo Flat
ROUND 8 - June 10
South Bendigo v Gisborne
Maryborough v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst v Castlemaine
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Kyneton v Kangaroo Flat
ROUND 9 - June 17
Gisborne v Maryborough
Castlemaine v South Bendigo
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye v Kyneton
ROUND 10 - June 24
Strathfieldsaye v Gisborne
Castlemaine v Maryborough
Eaglehawk v South Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye v Kyneton
ROUND 11 - July 8
Gisborne v Castlemaine
Maryborough v Eaglehawk
South Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat
Sandhurst v Kyneton
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 12 - July 15
Eaglehawk v Gisborne
Kangaroo Flat v Maryborough
Kyneton v South Bendigo
Golden Square v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Castlemaine
ROUND 13 - July 22
Gisborne v Kangaroo Flat
Maryborough v Kyneton
South Bendigo v Golden Square
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
Castlemaine v Eaglehawk
ROUND 14 - July 29
Kyneton v Gisborne
Golden Square v Maryborough
Sandhurst v South Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Castlemaine
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 15 - August 5
Gisborne v Golden Square
Maryborough v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v South Bendigo
Castlemaine v Kyneton
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
ROUND 16 - August 12
Sandhurst v Gisborne
South Bendigo v Maryborough
Golden Square v Castlemaine
Kyneton v Eaglehawk
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 17 - August 19
Gisborne v South Bendigo
Strathfieldsaye v Maryborough
Castlemaine v Sandhurst
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Kangaroo Flat v Kyneton
ROUND 18 - August 26
Maryborough v Gisborne
South Bendigo v Castlemaine
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat
Kyneton v Strathfieldsaye
FINALS
Qualifying final - September 2
Elimination final - September 3
Second semi-final - September 9
First semi-final - September 10
Preliminary final - September 16
Grand final - September 23
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.