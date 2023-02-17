Stage set for a big Marong Cup day

THERE will be seven winners, of the equine variety, at Saturday's Marong Cup meeting at Apiam Bendigo Racecourse.
But off the track, the clear winner will be Bendigo's Catholic primary schools.
The annual meeting and fundraiser has long been a crowd-pleaser, with strong support from the eight participating school communities and regular racegoers.
It is run by the volunteer Marong Racing Club committee, with most of Saturday's workforce also volunteers.
Nearly $900,000 has been raised over the last 23 years, with a dividend upwards of $6000 flowing to the eight schools each year.
There is a pair of new faces at the helm of the committee this year, with Bendigo real estate identity Tom Maher and Melissa Barras assuming the roles of president and secretary.
Maher has taken over the reins from Stuart Smith, who was president for the last six years.
Smith, who has stayed on as a committee member, was keen to wish the new president and secretary all the best.
"I did it for six years and I believe we all have a period and then it's time to get other people's ideas without going too stale," he said.
"Change is good in my mind, but I'm still happy to be involved on the committee.
"Tom and Melissa will do a great job. Things are shaping up well for Saturday.
"I'll definitely be there. I've been on the committee since 2006 and I haven't missed a meeting yet."
Saturday's meeting will be the first without any COVID restrictions since 2019.
Always a popular attraction on the day, the Marong Cup Schools Challenge relay will again be keenly contested, involving teams comprised of two students, two teachers and two parents.
Eaglehawk's St Liborius will enter Saturday as the reigning shield holders, with St Monica's, St Francis of the Fields and St Killian's the most successful schools since 2008, having each won it three times.
Plenty of entertainment for the children includes the popular Kids Village, with an unlimited ride pass costing $15 at the gate, or $10 if pre-purchased at school.
On the track, Ceardai, from the Brent Stanley stable, is the sole Bendigo-trained hope in the $30,000 Marong Cup field.
The eight-year-old gelding - a winner of six of 40 career starts - will be dropping back 800m in distance after finishing sixth of eight runners over 3000m at Moonee Valley on February 10.
He was a winner over 2040m at Benalla at his previous start on January 29.
Ballarat's Alana Kelly has the ride on Ceardai.
A 10-horse field for the 2200m feature is headed by the Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace-trained Zoom, who is chasing back-to-back wins after January victories at Terang and Warrnambool.
The stable will be chasing another cup win at Bendigo, after landing last year's Group 3 Bendigo Cup with High Emocean, who went on to finish third in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup six days later.
Other top chances include the progressive Patrick Payne-trained stayer Marcolt, a recent second at Moonee Valley, and the Archie Alexander-trained Mr French, a last start winner of the benchmark 70 Willaura Cup at Ararat over 2200m.
Always competitive in this level of country cups, the Austy Coffey-trained Bannerton, to be ridden by Neil Farley, will be looking to add to cup wins last year at Mildura and Manangatang and last month at Hanging Rock.
Always a threat on his home track, Shane Fliedner has a solid chance in Surin Beach in race five on the program, while Coyote shapes as an intriguing runner in the final event on the program for fellow Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright.
Formerly trained in South Australia, the four-year-old has not raced for 46 weeks, but was second in a jump out at Bendigo earlier this month.
A winner of two of his six states across the border, Coyote was a starter in the Listed Morphettville Guineas last March.
A small contingent of Kyneton-trained horses includes two from the Danielle Chapman stable, Prison Bars and the first-starter Snappy Pierro, both in race two.
The first race is at 1.26pm.
Race 2: Prison Bars (Danielle Chapman); Explosive Weather (Brian and Ash McKnight); Snappy Pierro (Danielle Chapman); Xtravagant Fire (Brent Stanley); Stornoway Girl (Leslie Robertson) *; Sunset Lady (Adam O'Neill) *; Our Golden Cherub (Brad Cole) *.
Race 3: Diamond Butterfly (Charles Cassar).
Race 4: Pill Box (Neville Kennedy); Jelt (Leslie Robertson).
Race 5: Surin Beach (Shane Fliedner); Mobamba (Mick Sell) *.
Race 6: (Marong Cup): Ceardai (Brent Stanley).
Race 7: Coyote (Matt Enright); Hot Seat (Brian and Ash McKnight); Punter (Pat Cannon); Sudden Impacts (Sean Mott).
* Denotes emergency
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.