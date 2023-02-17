"The Hall of Fame is a tremendous honour that means a lot" - VCCL honours Hewitt

BENDIGO'S John Hewitt's service to cricket has been further recognised with his elevation into the Victorian Country Cricket League Hall of Fame.
As a recipient of a Bob Merriman Medal back in 2012 for his "meritorious" contribution to cricket Hewitt also now has the Hall of Fame accolade following a presentation during the lunch break of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Melbourne Country Week game on Thursday at Walter Galt Reserve.
Hewitt has had an involvement in cricket for over 60 years starting with Nullawil before his contribution to the Bendigo District Cricket Association that began in 2000.
READ MORE: Bendigo's love of the game
He has been on the BDCA board since 2001 and had a lengthy connection with Strathdale-Maristians as both a long-time curator at Bell Oval and first XI scorer.
The 74-year-old is also a familiar face as part of the support team for the BDCA's Melbourne Country Week squad, having been both the bus driver and scorer for the past 17 years.
"The Hall of Fame is a tremendous honour that means a lot," Hewitt said on Friday morning as he prepared to get behind the wheel and drive the BDCA squad back to Bendigo after its campaign ended on Thursday.
The Hall of Fame is a tremendous honour that means a lot- John Hewitt
"I do love my cricket and being involved and when you're doing it you want to do it to your best."
As for his roles with the BDCA Melbourne Country Week squad of scoring and driving the bus, Hewitt quipped: "I still don't know my way around Melbourne".
The elevation of Hewitt on Thursday gives the BDCA four of the initial inductees into the VCCL Hall of Fame following Linton Jacobs, Adam Burns and Ray Johns having been announced at the ceremony last Sunday in Ballarat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.