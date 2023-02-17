Bendigo Advertiser

"The Hall of Fame is a tremendous honour that means a lot" - VCCL honours Hewitt

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Cricket stalwart John Hewitt with his Victorian Country Cricket League Hall of Fame plaque.
