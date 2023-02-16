Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Shepparton pulls plug on Central Victorian League One pursuit

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 17 2023 - 10:01am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shepparton SC has abandoned plans to seek entry to the Central Victorian League One Men's competition in 2023 and will instead focus on playing in the League Two division. Picture by Adam Bourke

SHEPPARTON SC has lost its race against time and will not pursue a spot in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's top-flight men's division in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.