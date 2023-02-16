SHEPPARTON SC has lost its race against time and will not pursue a spot in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's top-flight men's division in 2023.
The Reds will instead field a lone side in the Central Victorian League Two Men's competition in the hope of earning promotion to League One in 2024.
The club has struggled in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic and has not fielded teams in the BASL competition since 2019.
It made the gut-wrenching decision to withdraw from the race for a League One spot this week.
Shepparton SC was to have joined Golden City, La Trobe University and Strathfieldsaye Colts United in a four-way qualifying tournament - starting early next month - with the top side at the end of the round robin tournament earning a spot in the top-tier alongside last year's top seven placegetters.
They are Tatura, Shepparton South, Eaglehawk, Shepparton United, Spring Gully, Strathdale and Epsom.
Shepparton SC president Stefo Radevski said the short preparation time between learning the club would be required to qualify for League One and the tournament's kick-off next month meant it had struggled to win a commitment from prospective recruits and had forced the club's hand.
That is despite the appointment of a high-profile and successful new coach for this season, former Shepparton United premiership coach and Goulburn Valley Suns under-21s mentor Roven Shaholli.
"Due to the circumstances of our intended entry into League One being presented to us very late, it has affected our ability to recruit the kind of players we need to give it a good tilt and win the div one competition," Radevski said.
"We were planning around being in div one the whole time, since last year. Then pre-Christmas we received information that there would be a potential restructure of the competition and within four weeks the job was done.
"That sealed our fate.
"Once potential players got wind of a potential restructure, players were very hesitant to leave their current clubs if we didn't win this playoff we were being put into.
"With that in mind, we decided we had to act, so we have decided to enter League Two."
Radevski said no stone had been left unturned to reignite Shepparton SC's senior program after a rough last few seasons.
"Like everyone else, we've had two years of COVID, but unfortunately last year Vibert Reserve was being redeveloped, which meant no showers, changerooms, running water or canteen. It would have been very hard to have anything happen there, " he said.
"Sharing with the other clubs down at Sports City would not have been an option.
"So we made the decision not to pick up the club and relocate somewhere else, because our juniors are very strong.
"We would have had to relocate 100 juniors to cater for seniors and reserves.
"We opted to focus on the juniors and build those numbers, which we have, and then return in 2023.
"That was when we started thinking about players to target and who the coach would be. Unfortunately, BASL had different ideas.
"Things weren't in our favour and I'm sure our fate was sealed before we got to the (committee) meeting."
The late timing of the decision to proceed with an eight team League One competition had previously raised concerns from Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Golden City.
Radevski praised Shaholli, whose appointment was announced on social media on January 13, but will not take charge of the League Two team.
"He tried hard and was talking to players all the time, but each time he spoke to them they wanted that guarantee of playing League One and didn't want to lose their spot at their current club," the president said.
"But it is what it is, you can't force players to move from their current clubs if they don't have that surety of League One football."
The Reds will now press ahead with fielding a team in League Two alongside last season's premiers Swan Hill, Shepparton Jaguars, Deniliquin Wanderers, Border Raiders FC and the two unsuccessful clubs from next month's pre-season grading tournament, while also focusing on its vibrant junior program.
Central Victorian League One Men's pre-season grading revised draw:
March 5: Golden City v Strathfieldsaye Colts United at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve; La Trobe University bye.
March 19; Strathfieldsaye Colts United v La Trobe University (Truscott Reserve); Golden City bye.
March 26: La Trobe University v Golden City (Truscott Reserve); Strathfieldsaye Colts United bye.
