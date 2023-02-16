Police are appealing for information for their continuing investigation into the crash that killed a competitor at Daylesford speedway last weekend.
Forty-eight-year-old Stephen Douglas suffered life-threatening upper body injuries and was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital, where he later died, following the crash at around 7.30pm on Saturday.
Eyewitnesses described the event as a "freak accident", saying Mr Douglas' car hit an embankment and rolled, then was hit by other vehicles in the race.
A passenger in the car, a man in his thirties, was also taken to hospital, in a serious but stable condition.
Mr Douglas, a popular driver from Poowong, was racing in his second heat, having won a heat earlier in the day, when the crash happened.
News of his death prompted an outpouring of emotion on social media from friends, community members and the racing fraternity.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The farmer, CFA volunteer and keen speedway driver was remembered as a generous and funny man.
His funeral will be held on Sunday at the Nyora speedway.
Police said they were continuing to investigate and would prepare a report for the Coroner .
Investigators wanted to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or had footage of it.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.