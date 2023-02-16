Bendigo Advertiser
Police appeal for information on fatal Daylesford speedway crash

By Jenny Denton
Updated February 16 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 8:00pm
Stephen Douglas, who died following a crash at Daylesford speedway on Saturday, has been remembered as a warm and generous man.

Police are appealing for information for their continuing investigation into the crash that killed a competitor at Daylesford speedway last weekend.

