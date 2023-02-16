Birdie blitz puts Martin in the mix at TPS Sydney

Andrew Martin is well-placed after a brilliant opening round on day one of the TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.
The Neangar Park golfer produced a seven-under par 64 to be in a tie for second place - one shot behind leader James Marchesani.
Martin started the day at Bonnie Doon Golf Club with an error-free front nine which included back-to-back opening birdies, before carding another two on holes six and eight to make the turn at four-under (33).
He started the back nine with four-straight pars before taking advantage of the par-five 14th with another birdie.
The final three-hole stretch back to the clubhouse included birdies on the par-four 17th and 18th and he signed for a bogey-free 64.
He returns to the course on Friday morning alongside Tom Power Horan and Min A Yoon at 8.10am (AEDT).
Martin has plenty of good memories at TPS Sydney after claiming his first professional win at the tournament back in 2021.
