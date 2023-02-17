LAWN BOWLS: The scenario at play for the 10 teams ahead of intriguing final round

THE Bendigo Playing Area could barely have scripted its final round of the weekend pennant season any better.
With one round left in the season two finals berths are still up for grabs and four teams - Bendigo East, South Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Golden Square - are jostling to snare them.
While further down the ladder the three-way battle to avoid relegation adds an extra layer of interest to the final round.
Under this season's playing conditions in the expanded 10-team division one the bottom two teams will be relegated.
Entering Saturday's final round neither Marong, Inglewood or Castlemaine are safe from the relegation zone, setting the stage for a thrilling last day of the home and away season.
Here's the scenarios at play for all 10 teams:
MOAMA
Position: 1st
Points: 218 Shots: +240
Form: WWLWL
The Steamers round out their season with a 135km road trip south to play Castlemaine.
As long as the Steamers win at least one rink they are guaranteed to finish on top of the ladder - not that there's any difference between first or second given there's no home green finals in the competition.
Would be a huge turn-up if the Steamers aren't heading back to Moama Saturday night as the minor premiers.
............................................
BENDIGO
Position: 2nd
Points: 202 Shots: +159
Form: WLWLW
Been a massive turnaround by the Royals, who after finishing on the bottom of the ladder last season are going to enter the finals next weekend with the double chance.
Regardless of the result of their game at Eaglehawk the Royals can't finish any lower than second, but would obviously be craving a strong performance to carry into next week's qualifying final against Moama.
There is still the possibility the Royals can get to first position if they collect all 18 points against the Hawks and the Steamers - albeit unlikely - lose all four rinks against Castlemaine.
............................................
BENDIGO EAST
Position: 3rd
Points: 183 Shots: +79
Form: WLWWW
The Beasties put their finals fate in their own hands last week when they beat Golden Square to move into third from fifth psotion.
Round out their season with an away game against Marong where all the Beasties need to do is win the match - even with just one rink up - and they are safe.
If the Beasties do lose the game, though, even if they win three of the four rinks it is mathematically possible they can be overtaken by each of South Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Golden Square.
............................................
SOUTH BENDIGO
Position: 4th
Points: 176 Shots: +108
Form: LLLLW
The three-time defending premiers have reached the worst point of the season to be in a form slump, with the Diggers having now lost four games in a row.
A month ago the Diggers were only two points off top spot; now they are clinging onto their position in the top four by just one point ahead of their home game against Kangaroo Flat.
Earn all 18 points and the Diggers will hold their spot in the top four; 16 points opens the door to be overtaken by Eaglehawk, while 14 points or less creates the chance to be leapfrogged by Golden Square also.
............................................
EAGLEHAWK
Position: 5th
Points: 175 Shots: +40
Form: WWWWW
Hard to fathom that what is clearly the most in-form side of the competition is on the outside of the top four looking in.
The Hawks have reeled off six wins in a row by an average of 16 shots, but sit in fifth position ahead of their home game against Bendigo.
Eaglehawk starts the final round one point outside the top four, so could still make the finals even if they were to lose if South Bendigo was to also be beaten, but the Hawks won more rinks than the Diggers. Make sense?
Given the strong favourtism Bendigo East carries into its game, the Hawks' best bet of climbing into the four is by taking the spot of South Bendigo, meaning they need to earn at least two more points than the Diggers.
............................................
GOLDEN SQUARE
Position: 6th
Points: 172 Shots: +118
Form: LLWWW
Square hasn't played finals since 2015-16 and needs results to go its way if it's to break the drought.
Golden Square closes out its season with a game it would be favoured to win when it hosts Inglewood.
Much like Eaglehawk, Square's best chance of playing finals looks to be at the expense of South Bendigo.
Basically, Square needs to take care of its business by, firstly, defeating Inglewood, which in itself could be enough to climb from sixth to fourth if both the Diggers and Hawks are beaten.
If all three teams - Golden Square, South Bendigo and Eaglehawk - prevail, it will then come down to how many rinks each side wins as to whether Square can haul itself from sixth to fourth.
............................................
KANGAROO FLAT
Position: 7th
Points: 128 Shots: +24
Form: WWLWL
A chance to play an enjoyable stress-free game of bowls at South Bendigo with nothing riding on the result.
Regardless of the outcome, the Flat will finish in seventh position.
Reckon, though, they'd love to spoil South Bendigo's finals aspirations, while finishing their season with a third-consecutive win.
............................................
MARONG
Position: 8th
Points: 93 Shots: -223
Form: LWWLL
............................................
INGLEWOOD
Position: 9th
Points: 92 Shots: -277
Form: LWLLL
............................................
CASTLEMAINE
Position: 10th
Points: 91 Shots: -268
Form: LLLLL
............................................
In a nutshell, the bottom three teams all go into Saturday's round as rank underdogs with Marong hosting Bendigo East (3rd), Inglewood travelling to Golden Square (6th) and Castlemaine at home to Moama (1st).
Unless any of the three sides pull off an upset win then it's going to be a matter of how many rinks each team wins that will decide whether they are a division one or two team next season.
Effectively, just one rink win separates the three sides heading into Saturday.
ROUND 9
Moama 123 def Castlemaine 54.
Bendigo East 100 def Marong 58.
Golden Square 102 def Inglewood 72.
Bendigo 79 def Eaglehawk 58.
South Bendigo 82 def Kangaroo Flat 72.
