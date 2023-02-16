CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer the more rural events or the larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for.
This list will be updated when new events come in.
Our markets section is for community groups to advertise their markets and sale events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Head to one of Bendigo's most loved markets this weekend.
Celebrate local artisan stalls, live music, food trucks and more.
Moonlight Market includes craft items, art, clothing, jewellery, sweet treats, handmade goods, drinks, entertainment, and more.
Where: Dai Gum San, The Golden Dragon Museum precinct, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 18, 5pm to 9pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The bounty of the harvest is upon us! Our February market promises all that is ready and ripe from our local producers.
Come and join us on Sunday 19th February at the Malmsbury Village Green for fresh produce, delectable food and beverages and beautifully-crafted, locally-made products.
Where: Malmsbury Village Green.
When: Sunday, February 19, 9am to 1pm.
The tiny town of Talbot boasts an authentic country farmers' market, with real livestock, produce and farmers.
There will be about 80 regional produce and artisan food stalls, live music, a yummy breakfast and coffee, chat with farmers and don't forget to pick up a raffle ticket for your chance to win our famous Barrow Raffle.
Where: Scandinavian Crescent, Talbot.
When: Third Sunday of every month, Sunday, February 19, 9am to 1pm.
To submit a notice or for further information, please contact us:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.