More than just a game as Bendigo Transplant Bash celebrates 10-year anniversary

THE Transplant Cricket Lucky Stars and Albion DonateLife Everyday Heroes will once again use a game of cricket to promote awareness for organ and tissue donation later this month.
Being held at Maiden Gully Recreation Reserve on Sunday, February 24, the game marks the 10-year anniversary of the now annual event that has become known as the Bendigo Transplant Bash.
One of the key figures behind the game is Transplant Cricket Lucky Stars secretary Steve Hollingsworth, who was given a "second innings" in life when in February of 2009 having been on a five-year transplant wait list underwent a kidney-pancreas transplant.
"Over the past 10 years we've had around 100 people sign up to be organ and tissue donors as a result of these matches and that's obviously really positive," Hollingsworth said this week.
"For us, this game is really about having people at least start the conversation around organ and tissue donation."
Among the long-term supporters of the game is former Australian cricketer Rob Quiney, who the night before the match will co-host, alongside Hollingsworth, a sportsperson evening at Marist College from 7.30pm to 11pm.
The sportsperson evening will include a spit roast and salad, sweets, lucky door prizes and trivia, with tickets $50 per person or $500 for a table of 10 with proceeds for the first time going to the Royal Children's Hospital Transplant Unit.
READ MORE: Bendigo man's baggy green dream
The following day Quiney will be in action in the game alongside the likes of Western Bulldogs' players Sam Darcy, Alex Keath, Tom Liberatore, Lachlan McNeil and Luke Cleary, Bulldogs' AFLW players Celine Moody, Kirsty Lamb and Deanna Berry, Geelong AFLW player Brooke Plummer, former Carlton forward Lance Whitnall, former Victorian fast bowler Jake Reed and jockey Jason Benbow.
The Bendigo Transplant Bash will be played from 10am to 4pm, with an autograph and photo session from 1pm to 2pm.
Off the field the day will also include entertainment featuring laser tag and a jumping castle.
For more information on how to become an organ and tissue donor visit the DonateLife website at www.donatelife.gov.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.