The region is set to see a scorcher on Friday as weather authorities predict the region's first 40-degree day in two years.
Bendigo is set to see its first 40 degree day since January 25, 2021 and residents are warned to stay cool and safe in the heat.
The Bureau of Meteorology has said a low-intensity heatwave will move across the central regions at the end of the week.
A bureau spokesperson said there have been eight previous summers since Bendigo Airport's site opened in 1991 where it failed to reach 40, although 2021-22 was the first since 2011-12.
In other parts of the region, temperatures in Maryborough will reach 41 degrees with a low of 20, it will be 40 degrees in Kyabram and towns in the Mallee will see temperatures get as high as 42 degrees.
The bureau has said across the northwest, a cool change expected late Friday afternoon and into the evening.
The change will stall over central Victoria late Friday and won't move through eastern districts until Saturday afternoon.
Northerly easterly winds of up to 30km/h are predicted with a gusty south westerly change in the evening.
Because of this, the Country Fire Authority (CFA) has declared a total fire ban (TFB) day for the central and north central regions on Friday.
Because of this, no fires can be lit in the open air between 00:01am on February 17 and 11.59pm the same day.
A fire danger rating of extreme is forecast for the north central and central district tomorrow, with a high rating across the rest of the state except in east Gippsland which is moderate.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said the TFB has been declared due to the expected conditions across the the fire weather district tomorrow.
"Tomorrow's conditions could make it difficult for firefighters to suppress a fire should one start; therefore, we are asking people to take heed of the TFB conditions," he said.
"People need to be aware of the increased fire danger and ensure your fire plan covers all possible contingencies."
Anyone who breaches a TFB declaration is subject to heavy legal penalties including large fines and even imprisonment.
Find out more about the rules on a TFB day online at cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/total-fire-bans-fire-danger-ratings/can-i-or-cant-i
For travellers using public transport, extreme heat timetables will be implemented to ensure train services run safely.
A full extreme heat timetable will be in place on the Bendigo, Maryborough, Echuca, Geelong, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Ararat, Swan Hill, Shepparton and Seymour lines on Friday.
Extreme heat speed restrictions are enforced when temperatures exceed 36 degrees in order to reduce the likelihood of train and track faults, while also keeping passengers safe.
When this timetable is in place, journey times may be extended by a few minutes as crews reduce the speed of the trains.
Passengers are encouraged to allow extra time for their journeys.
A copy of the extreme heat timetable can be downloaded from the V/Line website or passengers can ask for a copy from their nearest staffed station.
There will be drinking water on board trains and passengers are also encouraged to travel with bottled water and wear cool clothing.
The latest public transport information and network status are available at vline.com.au, ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
