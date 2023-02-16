Bendigo Advertiser
Temperatures reach 40 degrees in Bendigo on Friday as total fire ban declared

February 16 2023
Eren Ektem trying to cool down after a gym session at La Trobe University Bendigo's Sport Centre. Picture by Darren Howe

The region is set to see a scorcher on Friday as weather authorities predict the region's first 40-degree day in two years.

