Jacobs, Johns, Burns honoured with VCCL Hall of Fame inductions

HONOURED by his club on Saturday night followed by induction into the Victorian Country Cricket League Hall of Fame on Sunday - last weekend was certainly one to savour for Kangaroo Flat's Adam Burns.
Burns has long been regarded as one of the great all-rounders of the Bendigo District Cricket Association and that was reaffirmed with the two accolades he received.
Firstly on Saturday night at its gala ball Kangaroo Flat announced from here on it's first XI bowling award would now be known as the "Adam Burns First XI Champion Bowler".
Such honours are usually reserved for players whose playing days are long finished, but Burns is still going strong with both ball and bat for the Roos in what's a career where he is a member of the BDCA's exclusive club of just six players with both 500 wickets (558) and 5000 run (5674).
The Roos also honoured past players Steve Newlan and Keith Shelton with the naming of awards in their honour last Saturday night with the announcement of the "Steve Newlan First XI Champion Batsman" and "Keith Shelton Medal" as the team's champion player.
And on Sunday Burns was one of 19 inaugural inductees into the VCCL Hall of Fame in recognition of their contribution to Melbourne Country Week.
Burns represented Bendigo at 17 Melbourne Country Week campaigns - the first in 2002 - and combined 130 wickets with 474 runs from 68 games and was captain of the BDCA team that won the Provincial Group title in 2010 and also part of the victorious 2020 squad.
Burns was among three Bendigo players inducted into the Hall of Fame last Sunday, with wicket-keeper batsman Linton Jacobs another to be honoured during the ceremony held in Ballarat.
Jacobs is an 11-time Melbourne Country Week representative who took 66 dismissals behind the stumps to go with 438 runs and was also a part of the victorious 2010 squad.
"It was a nice feather in the cap to be recognised, especially given you do sacrifice a bit over the years to go to Melbourne for the week," Jacobs, who played 41 MCW games, said this week.
"I suppose you get to a certain point in your career where Melbourne Country Week is going to be the highest level to play at and I really enjoyed the challenge of playing against the best cricketers from across the state.
I suppose you get to a certain point in your career where Melbourne Country Week is going to be the highest level to play at and I really enjoyed the challenge of playing against the best cricketers from across the state- Linton Jacobs
"And I really enjoyed going away and spending time with a different group of team-mates and being able to appreciate just how they go about their cricket and the people they are and you make a lot of good friendships out of it.
"Plus, I just love playing cricket, so the opportunity to spend a week playing cricket... it beats having to work.
"It is a great honour to be recognised on the same day as Burnsy; everyone knows just how good a player he has been for not only Kangaroo Flat, but at representative level also, so it was great to see him inducted also."
As well as their combined 28 Melbourne Country Week campaigns for Bendigo, Burns and Jacobs also captained the side nine times between them, with Burns leading the team five times and Jacobs four.
Joining Burns and Jacobs in the VCCL Hall of Fame from Bendigo is the late Ray Johns, who had a lengthy career in the BDCA that spanned 1959-1995 and 340 first XI games at five clubs - Bendigo, Bendigo United, White Hills, Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat.
Like Burns, Johns was a left-arm bowler who played 55 games at Melbourne Country Week for Bendigo between 1963 and 1984 - the fourth most in BDCA history.
Johns, who played in the BDCA until he was 60, took 93 wickets and made 901 runs in his MCW career.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.