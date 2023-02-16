FRESH from an exhilarating first metropolitan win for both horse and trainer, Erin Maher admits she is no closer to learning where the ceiling is with her smart four-year-old Gargantuan.
But the hard-working Bendigo trainer says she is going to have a great time finding out just how much potential the gelding possesses.
Gargantuan, brilliantly ridden by Jarrod Fry, provided the strongest glimpse of his huge talent and upside yet by scoring a tough, but convincing victory in a 1300m class one event at Sandown Hillside on Wednesday.
It was the son of Wayed Zain and Korazanna's second career win in five starts.
He has been unplaced only once in those starts, at Flemington last month, when his chances were severely hampered after he jumped awkwardly and hung in severely in the straight.
Jumping from barrier one on Wednesday, Fry was able to bide his time behind the leader Hey Denny before sneaking up along the rails and getting the better of Ebony King (Jordan Childs) in the duel to the finish, despite being headed more than once.
An impressive first city win has filled Maher with a lot of confidence for the journey ahead with the slow-maturing Gargantuan.
"He's shown us plenty of promise, but he's very, very immature in the mind," she said.
"We have taken as much time as we can with the horse.
"Every time we take him to the races, or do something new with him, he's learning all the time.
"I honestly don't know where the bottom of him is. He has shown us plenty and we're pretty happy to have him."
Maher, who co-owns Gargantuan with her partner Michael Cosgriff, was rapt with his progression after costing himself any chance of success at Flemington last start.
"The thing with him is he is too quick for his brain. His legs tend to do lots of work, but it takes a long time for his mind to catch up," she said.
"When Jarrod got off him at Flemington he said (Gargantuan) was just looking for a corner.
"He obviously hung in quite badly, but it was always a risk because the horse has always taken so long to learn step by step.
"But he has shown us plenty and he is a wonderful sound horse. I reckon Mick and I will have a fair bit of fun with him."
Maher was absolutely stoked to have notched up her maiden city win.
"I've had a couple of seconds before, but that's about as good as I've got. That said, I don't have too many runners down that side of town," she said.
She added her and Cosgriff were 'deeply indebted' to Benalla trainer Russell Osborne for steering Gargantuan and another as yet unraced progeny of Wayed Zain their way when the two horses' previous owners were looking to sell.
An irregular association between Maher and Fry has brought good success, with the Group 1-winning jockey picking up three wins and a second in just 10 rides on Maher-trained horses.
Maher continued her solid recent form, with Gargantuan the Bendigo trainer's third winner from her last nine starters.
Two of those wins were achieved by the six-year-old gelding Mountain Ibis, who went back-to-back at Kerang on Boxing day and Great Western in January.
Wednesday's victory fuelled a five-point ratings increase to 67 for Gargantuan, prompting caution from his trainer on how he would be placed going forward.
"We'll just take our time and see if we can find the right race for him. Hopefully he can keep taking those steps forward," Maher said.
He's shown us plenty of promise, but he's very, very immature in the mind.- Erin Maher
