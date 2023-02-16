CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the warmer days with activities and events for the whole family to join in on.
FEATURED EVENTS
CHAMBER PHILHARMONIA COLOGNE
After several successful European tours, the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne (Germany) is coming back to Australia.
They will perform a combination of their well known and beloved "Four Seasons" and new pieces including Mozart, Saint-Saens and Paganini.
"Classical music around the world" - is the motto of the ensemble. The musicians love to play the same whether they are playing in a little village church, in a cathedral, in their hometown Cologne or in Sydney.
Tours regularly take the orchestra to New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Great Britain, and Ireland.
Tickets available at Bendigo Visitor Information Centre, Pall Mall or by clicking here.
Tickets can also be purchased 30 minutes prior to the concert at Sacred Heart Cathedral (cash sales only).
Where: Sacred Heart Cathedral, Bendigo.
When: Friday, February 24, 8pm.
ANTIQUE FAIR
Enjoy an outdoor antique and collectables fair.
This event will include 130 stalls from four states packed with treasures.
Adults $5, children free entry.
Where: Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve, Maldon
When: Saturday, February 17, 8am to 4pm and Sunday, February 18, 8am to 2pm.
TONI CHILDS: RETROSPECTIVE TOUR
Join legendary singer songwriter, Toni Childs, for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works.
Toni will be performing hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith.
She will also introduce her new music from albums It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
With fans from all over the world, Toni has produced a list of international hits such as: Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Walk and Talk Like Angels, and many, many more.
She has opened for Bob Dylan and performed duets with greats such as Al Green and Peter Gabriel.
Tickets on sale now.
VIP Meet and Greet Package $175, adult $70, concession $65, group of 10 or more, $65 each.
To purchase tickets and for further information, click here.
Where: The Capital, 50 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm.
SERIOUSLY RED IN QUAMBY
Rural towns have put themselves on the map by painting their silos, but Quambatook (in the northwest of Victoria) is known for lighting up its silos to screen Australian movies.
Attendees travel from all over Australia to attend the twice yearly screenings.
This month Quambatook Silo Cinema will be screening the new Australian movie, Seriously Red, which stars Krew Boylan, Rose Byrne, Celeste Barber and is directed by Gracie Otto.
The film revolves around Red, who pursues her dream of becoming the world's greatest Dolly Parton impersonator. Her act attracts the attention of an Elvis impersonator and a booking agent and she soon gets catapulted into the top tier of copycat performers.
Gates open at 7pm and the screening will kick off around 8.30pm.
There will be food and drinks for sale onsite.
Movie goers need to BYO chairs and blankets with fancy dress optional.
Tickets are now available, $10 adults / $5 concession and can be purchased online here.
For those travelling, camping is available at the local caravan park - or accommodation can be found at nearby Wycheproof, Kerang and Boort.
For more information please contact via email quambysilocinema@outlook.com or click here.
Where: Quambatook Silo Cinema, Guthrie Street, Quambatook.
When: Saturday, February 18, gates open 7pm.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
FAMILY HISTORY
Interested in your family history? Maybe you'd like to join us at Bendigo Family History Group.
We're all volunteers, some of us assist visitors to the library with research, we carry out data entry and some choose to undertake a committee role - 41 years old and counting.
For further information, click here or email: bendigogen@familyhistoryconnections.org.au
Where: Ground Floor Room 1, Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 18, 2pm to 3pm.
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding their dance this Saturday.
This is our first dance for the year so come and support us, as we try to keep the old time dancing alive.
Music by The Emu Creek Bush Band.
Admission adults $8 and children under 16 free.
Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
More information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Everyone most welcome.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 18, from 8pm.
EVENING DANCE
Enjoy an evening dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will feature CD music and a supper of biscuits, tea and coffee.
All welcome, $7 admission.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road.
When: Saturday, February 18, from 7.30pm to 11pm.
VISUAL STORYTELLING
Bendigo Writers Council are hosting a Visual Storytelling event with Chris Kennett.
Chris Kennett is a Bendigo based digital illustrator with over 20 years of experience.
Working his way from animation through to children's books, Chris has managed to work on some truly 'out of this world' projects, including the beloved Star Wars series of Little Golden Books.
His most recent projects include the hugely popular School of Monsters with Sally Rippin, the Nerd Herd series with Nathan Luff and Cross Bones with Jack Henseliet.
And in his spare time somehow managed to write and illustrate his own picture book, My Mum.
Bring pens and paper and be inspired.
Cost $10. Supper included.
COVID-19 conditions may apply.
Note, BWC will be hosting their monthly meeting with their AGM at 6.15 beforehand. All positions are vacant. Welcoming new members.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, February 22, 7pm to 9pm.
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
EXHIBITIONS
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
For further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
PYRAMID HILL ART COMPETITION AND SALES
The Pyramid Hill Art Competition and Sales will have its official opening on Friday, February 17 - where winners will also be announced.
Entry $15 includes program, supper, music and complimentary wine.
For more information, phone Anne on 0458 524 163.
Where: Pyramid Hill Memorial Hall, Kelly St, Pyramid Hill.
When: Until Wednesday, February 22.
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
BENDIGO GEM EXPO
The Bendigo Gem Expo hosts over 20 top quality stallholders selling gemstones, rocks, minerals, gold and silver, jewellery and much more.
Club members will showcase their works and there will be many activities offered at the club throughout the year.
This years expo is family friendly, feature a barbecue, refreshments and more.
There will be activities and a free competition for children.
For further information, click here or email: bendigogemclubinc@gmail.com
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Bendigo Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 25, 10am to 5pm and Sunday, February 26, 10am to 4pm.
BENDIGO'S HOLI FESTIVAL
Celebrate Holi festivals with the Indian Assocation of Bendigo at the Golden Square Pool.
This event is a fun and colourful festival, highlighting the strength and vibrancy of Bendigo's growing multicultural community.
Holi festivals are a Hindu tradition, famous around the world for the use of coloured powders and water to celebrate love and new life.
The festival is free, but those attending will need to book a ticket here.
It is an alcohol and smoke-free event, with a live DJ, food, drinks and activities alongside all the colour.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to dress in white and go home colourful!
Where: Golden Square Pool, Maple Street, Golden Square.
When: Saturday, March 4, from 10.30am.
30th BENDIGO DOLL AND TEDDY SHOW
The 30th annual Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show features judged competitions, competition exhibition, traders and crafters who specialise in producing porcelain, reborn, fantasy and other types of dolls, and bears.
There will also be dolls houses, miniatures, embroidery, quilting, patchwork and many other hobby crafts and products.
Free children's activities in the morning.
All proceeds from the show go to the Palliative Care Auxiliary. The auxiliary will be selling morning and afternoon teas and lunch on the day.
The theme for the show is 'Fun at the Fair', so come and have some fun with us on the day. It will be a great day for everyone.
Entry is $7 adults, $6 concession and students and children under 6 free.
Further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 4, 9.30am to 4pm.
HARCOURT APPLEFEST
Since 1991, the Harcourt Applefest has brought residents together to meet neighbours and friends, along with many visitors, to enjoy the many and varied produce that exist in the region.
Many volunteers, along with goodwill, sporting and service clubs-come together to make Applefest highly successful.
The event includes the Applefest market, live music, storytelling and other acts, two stages, roaming entertainers, the King and Queen of AppleFest, competitions, art shows, cookery competitions, apple pie eating and much more.
Where: Harcourt Valley.
When: Saturday, March 11, 9am to 4pm.
BENDIGO RECORD FAIR
The Bendigo Record Fair returns in March.
This fair is for vinyl and CD's, with thousands of records and music related merchandise available.
$5 entry from 10am.
$10 Early bird access from 9am.
Click here for further information.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
TARADALE FESTIVAL
After a two-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions, the famous Taradale Mineral Springs Festival is on again.
The Mineral Springs Festival Committee is planning to make this year's event the biggest and best in its history.
Attractions will include gourmet food, wine, craft beer, gin and whisky. There will be jewellery, a CFA display and activities, a classic car display, acoustic and rock music, plus many children's activities, face painting, plaster painting, story telling and Captain Koala.
Entry to the festival is $5, with admission for children under 15.
All proceeds go towards Taradale Volunteer Community Groups to assist with local projects.
Where: Taradale Mineral Springs.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
BENDIGO PRIDE FESTIVAL
Bendigo's Pride Festival is back for another year of fun and celebration.
Held from March 17 to April 2, there will be events for all ages.
There will be art exhibitions, performances, films, history walks, poetry, drag queens, Gay Stuff markets, books and much, much more.
See the full program here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, April 2.
ROCKIN' 50's ROCK N ROLL CLUB
Rockin' 50's Rock N Roll Club is hosting a dance featuring 'Kid' James Trio plus Phantom DJ.
Tickets $25 non refundable. Pre booking essential.
Direct debit to Bendigo Bank:
Please include your reference name.
Bring own supper and drinks.
Floodlit parking for Classic Cars display.
No lifts or jumps. All dance moves done at own risk.
Contact for further information 0438 895 380.
Where: Strathdale Community Centre Hall, Crook Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 18, doors open 7.30pm.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
ELMORE TRACTOR PULL
The first Australian modified tractor pull was held at the Elmore Field Days in 1976, and in 2022 the Elmore Events Centre was excited to bring the tractor pull back to where it all began.
A tractor pull is a modified tractor pulling a weighted sled along a 11m wide and 100m long dirt track.
Tractor pulling is known as one of the most powerful motorsports due to some tractors having more than one engine with some of them being over 1000hp.
This event will also include truck and car displays, and hot wheels stunt team.
See all information about this event here.
Tickets: family (2 adults, 2 x children aged 12-17 years) $70, adults $30, child 12-17 years $10, under 12 years free. For tickets, click here.
Where: Elmore Events Centre.
When: Saturday, March 18, gates open at noon.
BENDIGO LATIN FESTIVAL
Latin dancing workshops, food, DJ, live music, pinatas and more.
Where: Garden for the Future, Bosquet Street and Ragland Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, March 25, 11am to 8pm.
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine State Festival has announced its impressive 2023 season line-up with a diverse selection of the best local and international talent and events.
This event will bring focus to Castlemaine, spotlighting the region while bringing visitors from across Australia and overseas.
This year's line-up includes performances from Frente, Vika and Linda Bull, The Southern River Band, Jaguar Jonze, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Kian, Ella Hooper, Jem Cassar-Daley, The Gesualdo Six, Electric Fields and Dallas Woods, Alter Boy, Lizzy Welsh and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, Eliza Hull and Liz Martin, Snog, The Dolly Parton Experience with Vanessa & The Jealous Guys, Mama Kin Spender, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal and Katherine Philp, Rose Riebl and many others.
There will also be theatre and performance highlights including Gravity and Other Myths - A Simple Space, Qwerin, Maloya Moshpit, The Planting: Alex Kelly, Lawrence Harvey and David Pledger, Night Walks with Teenagers, Dirty Laundry, Brat Kids Carnival, End of Winter, I Am Woman, 27 Club: The Music that Never Died, Pillow Fight - The Anchor, Parallax, and much more.
Visual arts will be represented in 2023 at the festival with exhibitions including For the Love of Song: David Frazer with Kelly, Walker, Cave, Lowe and Waits, David Rosetzky: Air to Atmosphere, Damon Kowarsky exhibition and workshops and many more.
For a full program guide and tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, April 9.
