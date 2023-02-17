BDCA: How Podosky went from almost pulling the pin on cricket to reaching 200 game milestone

WHEN Bendigo United stood by Miggy Podosky through the most challenging time of his cricket career, he vowed that he would repay the club for its support.
And he most definitely has through a career at Harry Trott Oval that on Saturday reaches 200 games in the first XI against Huntly North.
Podosky will become just the sixth player in Redbacks' history to play 200 first XI games, but his career could so have easily been derailed before it had the chance to get to the first XI level when he experienced the early setback of being called for an "illegal action" during a second XI game.
"When I got called for chucking in a seconds game, that was obviously really tough," Podosky recalled this week.
"It was late in the (2006-07) season and I didn't play the last three games, but the club was fantastic in rallying around me and supporting me through it.
"I was really flat after the chucking call happened and for a period I was thinking that I'm done with cricket, but full credit to everyone at BUCCs to stick with me and help me through it.
"I reckon I got a call from just about every A grader at the time like Puggo (Heath Behrens), Crawf (Nick Crawford), Noodle (Chris Pinniger), Wanga (Wayne Fidler) and Smalls (Marcus Smalley) who all said we are with you and when you're ready, come back to training.
"I really enjoyed being around the boys, so after a week away I came back to training with the boys and then decided to come back the next season and play in the third XI in the mornings.
"So that next season I played in the thirds in the morning and then went and did the 12th man duties for the firsts in the afternoon and that was a great experience being around the guys on game day.
"Through all the support I received through that time I really felt I owed it to the club to give back for helping me through it and they did it again a few years later when there must have been some concerns raised by other clubs about my action when I had to go and get assessed at Cricket Victoria, which came back all clear, so I've put all that behind me."
Having spent the 2007-08 season playing in the third XI team for Bendigo United, come round one the following season Podosky was picked in the first XI for the reigning premier Redbacks' opening game against White Hills at Scott Street.
And given what he had experienced in the second XI two seasons earlier regarding his bowling action, Podosky feared the worst when after his first delivery he saw square leg umpire Max Taylor with his arm out horizontally signalling a no-ball.
"Everyone at the club was really confident that there wouldn't be any dramas with my action because we had done what was asked of us by the league," Podosky said.
"I remember I bowled the second over of the day and after the first ball Max Taylor at square leg had his arm out calling a no-ball.
"I remember Noodle just lost it at Max from mid-off, but luckily, the no-ball was for having too many fielders outside the circle, so there was a huge relief after that."
Podosky finished with 0-19 in his first XI debut - a game the Redbacks won by 10 wickets - and wouldn't take his first wicket until round seven.
However, it was that round seven game - also against White Hills - where Podosky announced himself on the BDCA first XI stage as a young bowler to be reckoned with.
In what was his first time bowling on Harry Trott Oval as a first XI player, Podosky bagged 5-11 off six overs, picking up the wickets of Gavin Bowles (bowled), Adam Hargreaves (c Wayne Fidler), James Hunter (bowled), Michael Peters (bowled) and Mark Warren (bowled).
That was back in December of 2008.
Now in February of 2023 33-year-old Podosky's first XI wicket-tally has grown to 331 - a total that's bettered only at the Redbacks by Ken Smalley (459), Len Batchelder (430), Nick Crawford (411), Ron Hunt (376) and Neil Rasmussen (360) - and includes nine bags of five with a best of 7-25 against Bendigo in round four of 2012-13.
Of those 331 wickets, 40 have been taken in finals, including 10 in the five grand finals Podosky has played in.
Those five grand finals have yielded two premierships for Podosky - 2009-10 and 2013-14 - with his role in the thrilling 2009-10 decider against Strathdale-Maristians at White Hills pivotal: he had the ball in his hand with the game of the line.
The Suns needed 13 to win with one wicket in hand with Jacob DeAraugo and Ryan Haythorpe at the crease as Podosky prepared to bowl the final over of one of the most absorbing grand finals in BDCA history.
After five deliveries the equation had been whittled down to three to tie - which would have secured the Suns the flag courtesy of their higher-placed finish - or four to win as Podosky prepared to bowl the final ball to DeAraugo.
"It was absolute chaos that last over," Podosky said.
"I remember saying to myself before the first ball of that over to just get it full, but obviously, that last ball is what I recall the most.
"I remember chatting with Mattress (captain Matt Pinniger) about field placings and that my focus was just on bowling a yorker.
"I took a huge breath to try to calm myself down, bowled the ball and managed to get it full and Jake was able to squeeze it out to deep mid-wicket where Harry Donegan was fielding."
The Suns scored two off the final ball, the Redbacks won by one run and in just his second first XI season Podosky was a premiership player.
In a game the Redbacks won by the barest of margins, Podosky's day one contribution of four with the bat shouldn't be under-estimated either, particularly given he hadn't scored a run that season beforehand.
While his primary role all throughout his career has been with the ball, Podosky's improvement in his batting is an aspect of the game he has always sought to work on and he is now a more-than-handy lower-order batsman who has almost 1500 runs to his name.
"I remember after making my first run for the season in the grand final that year that I was running down the pitch pumping my fist," said Podosky, who has gone on to both captain and coach the Redbacks during his time at the club.
"To be honest, I was fairly embarrassed about my batting back then and we actually lost a couple of games because of my batting.
"I wanted to get to a situation where if it ever came down to where I needed to get it done with the bat for us to win that I could, so I did some work with Barry Findlay to make sure I could handle the bat.
"I learned a lot off Barry and then over the next couple of years I went to Melbourne Country Week and used those as really good learning experiences as well to improve all aspects of my game."
