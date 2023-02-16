Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Consistent visible gold in Mitiamo hints at extension of Bendigo goldfield

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miners are excited by consistent visible gold in northern Victoria, similar in formation to the Bendigo goldfield. Picture supplied

A golden discovery just north of Bendigo could point to the next big gold mine in northern Victoria worth millions of dollars, experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.