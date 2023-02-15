Hounds to be used in fresh search for missing boy Terry Floyd

Search dogs will be used in the next fortnight in what is hoped might be the final chapter in the 48-year-old search for missing Maryborough boy Terry Floyd.
Search Dogs Sydney said it had been involved with searching a disused gold mine site for the 12-year-old boy who disappeared from the Avoca area of Victoria on June 28, 1975.
The ongoing search became one of the nation's most puzzling missing person cases.
A spokesman for the organisation, Chris Darcy, told The Border Mail parts of the mine had recently been cleared and the group was hoping for further assistance with funding from the Victorian Premiers' Department.
"We did a search last year early last year and we have cleared some more of the area around Australia Day in preparation for the search to continue," Mr Darcy said.
"Parts of the old mine were cleared in preparation for the next one which will be in the next few weeks."
Mr Darcy said the search had been hampered by access issues to the mine but that will hopefully be resolved with government assistance.
"I believe that there may be some movement in regards to the case from from the premier's department, which haven't yet confirmed whether or not it's occurring yet, but this has happened in the past couple of days," Mr Darcy said.
"It's in regard to assistance to continuing the search to finalise the excavation of the mine.
"I believe that Daryl (Floyd) believes that this will hopefully be the final search to locate his missing brother.
"As soon as it can be logistically organised, it will occur."
Rutherglen man Daryl Floyd has devoted his life to searching for his brother, who has been featured in several television documentaries.
