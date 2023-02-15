UPDATED, Thursday 2pm: Police are calling for more information on one of the biggest sheep thefts in Victoria.
Bendigo Leading Senior Constable Dan O'Bree said there were no suspects and it was unclear where the sheep have been transported.
"It's obviously been very well planned ... we believe [the sheep] have been walked off the property," he said.
Senior Constable O'Bree said the owner had a "gut feeling" the sheep where there in mid-December and not carrying out a full stock count since October was "usual practice".
The thieves had to be someone who had experience handling sheep, Snr Const O'Bree said, and police were seeking anyone with more information.
"It's a historic and we're chasing our tails so we're just hoping someone's seen something or someone knows something about this, and they come forward," he said.
Sheep thefts often go unreported, however there has been a few reported around the region, Senior Constable O'Bree said.
EARLIER: Police are investigating the theft of seven-hundred sheep from a farm in Logan.
Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit detectives and the Farm Crime Coordination Unit believe 197 merino ewes with purple ear tags and 493 white Suffolk merino cross lambs with red ear tags were stolen from a property on Gowar-Logan Road between October 21 and February 1.
The missing sheep were valued at about $139,000 according to police, and were in full wool at the time of theft.
Police are investigating if the thefts occurred on one occasion.
According to investigators, the sheep may have been transported interstate.
To transport 700 sheep at one time, police believe the offenders would have needed at least two four-decker trucks.
The offenders may have also used "a significant amount" of portable fencing as well as sheep dogs to round up livestock.
The property owners did not notice the sheep missing until February 1 as the last full stock count was on October 21 last year.
Police were notified as soon as the missing sheep were noticed.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
