Borough young gun soars to top of MVA award

By Nathan Dole
February 16 2023 - 9:00am
Cam Smith's performances in track and field events has been a highlight for Eaglehawk this season. Pictures by A.J. Taylor

A CLASSY performer in jumps and sprints, Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith will aim to stay number one in the Most Valuable Athlete race at this weekend's finale to Athletics Victoria's Shield League action.

