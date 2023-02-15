Borough young gun soars to top of MVA award

A CLASSY performer in jumps and sprints, Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith will aim to stay number one in the Most Valuable Athlete race at this weekend's finale to Athletics Victoria's Shield League action.
The Bendigo round of AVSL will be run under Friday night lights from 6.30pm at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Across nine rounds the Hawks' star has scored 12,117 points to lead Stan Peska from Western Athletics on 11,937 in the MVA race which rolls through to the play-offs.
There have been many stand-out performances in Smith's second season of field and track.
He has a personal best of 1.93m at high jump, hit the 12.40m mark at triple jump, regularly passed six metres at long jump, and also starred in the 100m and 200m duels.
Friday's meet is all part of the build-up for more championship action.
"There's a few goals I am aiming for," Smith said after another training session at Athletics Bendigo's home in Retreat Road, Flora Hill.
Sights are on qualifying marks for the under-20 class at Athletics Australia national titles to be run in Brisbane from March 30 to April 2.
Smith is just two centimetres away from the high jump mark of 1.95m.
Bests at long jump and triple jump are 6.44m and 13.10m as he chases the qualifying standard of 7m and 13.50m.
"It would be great to make the 200m and 400m for what would be my first national championships," Smith said.
"As an athlete it's important to have long-term goals and to work hard at every training session."
He will contest Athletics Victoria's open and under-20 championships on March 3-5 at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
"We are still working through which events to target," Smith said of championship plans with coach Terry Hicks.
"The titles have changed from across two weekends to being in three days, so that's going to be a challenge."
Smith was not fazed by a similar program at last month's Victoria Country titles. At the 2023 Steigen-sponsored Victoria Country titles at Geelong's John Landy Field he struck gold in the under-20 high jump, long jump and triple jump; bronze in the 100m, 200m and 400m.
The Hawks won silver in the open 4 x 400m relay and bronze in the under-20 4 x 100m relay.
In most rounds of AVSL, Smith has surpassed his previous best in the sprints or jumps. A superb start to the season was clearing 1.90m at high jump after a best of 1.75m in round one.
"There have been a couple of slight changes to my technique, but nothing too dramatic."
Under the teams format in AVSL he has scored points in some throws disciplines.
It's that "team first" ethos which has played a big part in Eaglehawk being third in the Premier Division standings in AVSL and being number one club at the Victoria Country championships for the past six years.
Away from the track, Smith is a year 12 student at BSSC.
