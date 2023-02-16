Bendigo clubs eye AVSL play-off berth

THE 10th and final round of Athletics Victoria Shield League track and field action will be run under lights in Bendigo this Friday night.
Because of the weekend's Little Athletics regional championships being run in Bendigo, AVSL is moved a day earlier at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
First-up on Friday night will be sprint hurdles at distances of 110m, 100m, 90m or 80m at 6.30pm.
The first flights in shot put, javelin and triple jump are also set for a 6.30pm start.
It's a big night for Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University as they strive to claim a top-five finish in their division and qualify for the AVSL play-offs being run March 18 and 25.
Harriers and Uni Pride will flick the PowerPlay switch in which they double points they earn this round.
In the division two race, Bendigo Harriers is ninth on 35 points.
Although it could earn the maximum of 20 points, Bendigo's team faces a huge task.
The division two premiership race is led by Wendouree on 91 from Mentone, 80; Nunawading, 70; South Bendigo, 68; Mornington, 60; Keilor St Bernards, 56.
Next best are Ballarat Harriers, 48; and Geelong Guild, 45.
In division five, University goes into the round in sixth place on 62 behind South Coast, 71; Deakin, 77; and Richmond, 78.
Only the top two, Old Xaverians, 117; and Maccabi, 95; have used the PowerPlay.
Eaglehawk has scored 78 points to be third in Premier division which is led by Essendon, 94; and Diamond Valley, 93.
Although the Bendigo Harriers are unlikely to make top five there is still plenty at stake in terms of the relegation play-offs as well as preparation for upcoming championships.
Harriers also have Peter Clarke, 8774 points; Geoff Shaw, 8349; Josh Evans, 8347; and Jake Gavriliadis, 8026, in 54th, 76th, 77th and 99th in AVSL's Most Valuable Athlete standings.
The MVA race is led by Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith on 12,117 points from Stan Peska, 11,937 from Western Athletics.
Friday's program in Bendigo includes three of Smith's best events - 100m, 400m and triple jump. There is also a 4 x 100m relay on the schedule. Other track events are 2000m or 5000m walk; and 1500m run. Pole vault will also be contested.
Key players in South Bendigo's team who feature highly in the MVA standings are Kai Norton, 11,517, 5th; Joan Self, 9783, 25th; Carol Coad, 8518, 68th; and Genevieve Nihill, 8069, 96th.
Number one at last month's Steigen Victoria Country championships at Geelong's John Landy Field, Eaglehawk always fields a strong team.
Hawks' coach Terry Hicks is ninth in the MVA top 100 and joined by clubmates Jorja Morrison, 21st; Olivia Graham, 39th; Shannon Storey, 42nd; Cooper Richardson, 48th; and Isabella Noonan, 61st.
Other flying for the Hawks across the 2022-23 season are Giselle Hattingh, 78th in the MVA race; heptathlon champion Abbey Hromenko, 82nd; and Tim Sullivan, 90th, a multiple Paralympic Games representative.
