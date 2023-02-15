BDCA back in business after eventful day three at Melbourne Country Week

The Bendigo District Cricket Association's bid to play in the Melbourne Country Week grand final is alive and well.
24 hours after its Provincial campaign was on life support, round three couldn't have worked out any better for the BDCA.
Firstly, the BDCA did what it had to do and comfortably defeated the winless Latrobe Valley to earn a bonus point.
Secondly, the previously unbeaten Sale-Maffra lost to Mornington-Peninsula.
Thirdly, old foe Ballarat did Bendigo a favour by disposing of Traralgon.
Going into Thursday's final round, Mornington-Peninsula, the BDCA and Sale-Maffra all have a 2-1 record in pool blue.
Mornington leads with 10 points, the BDCA is on nine points, with Sale-Maffra on eight.
Mornington-Peninsula and the BDCA play each other, while Sale-Maffra tackles a Traralgon side that has a 1-2 record.
The winner of the Mornington-BDCA clash is likely to top the group and advance to Friday's grand final unless Sale-Maffra does a number on Traralgon, earns a bonus point and lifts its run-rate to a superior level to the BDCA.
The winner of pool blue is likely to play Geelong in the grand final.
Geelong is the only unbeaten side in pool white and it plays the winless Bairnsdale in Thursday's final round.
"Our fate is in our own hands, that's all you can ask for,'' BDCA coach Chris Squibb said.
"Mornington is always a very good side, so it will be a tough game.
"We'd love to make a good start with the bat and then our bowling and fielding has been really consistent.
"It will be a good test and that's why you play Country Week."
Wednesday's win over Latrobe Valley was set up by the BDCA's middle-order.
Kyle Humphrys was the backbone of the BDCA innings.
The Bendigo left-hander compiled 78 off 116 balls and was involved in two crucial partnerships.
Humphrys and Tim Wood (19) added 70 for the fourth wicket after the BDCA lost Brayden Stepien (12), Daniel Clohesy (29) and Grant Waldron (3) in quick succession and slumped to 3-48.
The loss of Wood and James Barri (2) could have halted the BDCA's momentum, but the experience of Humphrys and Taylor Beard came to the fore.
Humphrys worked the ball around and Beard was the aggressor in an 81-run stand for the sixth-wicket.
Beard was outstanding. The Sandhurst all-rounder slammed 64 off 60 balls, including three fours and two sixes.
Matt Wilkinson put the icing on the BDCA cake by making 39 not out off just 21 balls, including three fours and two sixes.
Wilkinson and Liam Smith (13 not out) combined for 28 runs off the final 11 balls to lift the BDCA to 8-275 off 50 overs.
A James Vlaeminck run out early in the Latrobe Valley innings set the tone for the BDCA.
New-ball duo Rhys Irwin (1-16) and Jack Pysing (1-27) claimed key wickets before Humphrys iced the game with his off-spinners.
He took 4-31 off 8.5 overs to complete one of the best all-round games in the competition this week.
Barri chipped in with 2-13 off five overs as the BDCA dismissed Latrobe Valley for 143.
"I was a bit worried when we were 3-48, but I thought Kyle and Taylor did a fantastic job for us,'' Squibb said.
"They paced their innings' well and then took off.
"Wilko has been a revelation. I wasn't expecting him to hit with that sort of power and he's been keeping really well.
"He's having a really good first week (at Country Week)."
