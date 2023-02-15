Police are on the look out for Khadel, who has not been seen for a number of days.
The 15-year-old was last seen in the Carlton area on February 14.
MORE NEWS:
It is believed Khadel is travelling between the Bendigo and Melbourne area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.