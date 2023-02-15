Julius keeps autumn options open with Just Folk

The Group Three Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap at Flemington on March 11 is the likely autumn campaign kick-off for Bendigo galloper Just Folk.
Trainer Josh Julius said the $200,000 1400m event was the most suitable starting point for the consistent six-year-old before he targets a likely trip north to the lucrative Sydney autumn carnival.
"He had a very quiet trial at Bendigo and then about a week later I took him over to Ararat for a trial,'' Julius said of Just Folk.
"Harry (Coffey) rode him at Ararat and he was quite happy with how the horse went.
"We'll trial him again next week and at this stage we'll go first-up in the Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap on Newmarket Handicap day.
"The horse is relatively forward and he only had three weeks off after his spring preparation, so he holds a fair bit of fitness. I'm pretty happy with him."
A winner of six races from 26 career starts, Just Folk has won a tick over $750,000 in prizemoney for connections.
The Shaftesbury Avenue will be the first time that Just Folk has raced over 1400m first-up in a preparation.
Julius designed his campaign that way after the gelding raced three weeks longer into the spring than he did the year before.
"He's getting a bit older now, so the 1200m races are probably behind him,'' he said.
"He'll find those sprint trips a little sharp for him. Last preparation we stretched him out a bit further in distance and we'll aim to do that again this campaign."
Julius is keeping his options open, but he confirmed Just Folk was unlikely to attempt to defend his Ajax Stakes crown in Sydney.
"That race will probably come up too soon for him,' he said.
"If he races really well first-up, and there's some rain about in Sydney, we might put a nomination in for the Doncaster Handicap Prelude which is the week before the Doncaster.
"Realistically, even though it's a handicap, the Doncaster will be a very strong race and we're probably better off placing him in those Group Two and Group Three races where he's more competitive.
"If his performances warrant it we might be able to have another go in a Group One somewhere down the line."
The Brisbane winter carnival is also an option for Julius and Just Folk's connections.
"He has a plethora of options,'' Julius said.
"We gave him a light autumn last year and we were rewarded by that in the spring, so I have that in the back of my mind.
"At the same time, he's a horse who loves to get his toe into the ground and racing him through the autumn and into the early winter could be a good thing for him.
"He could have a couple of runs here (in Victoria) and then head to Sydney if his form warrants it.
"If we did go to Sydney we're halfway to Brisbane, so Brisbane becomes a factor. If his form warrants it we could have a crack at the Hollindale or the Doomben Cup if we wanted to stretch him out to 2000m.
"He's been a horse we've gone into preparations with plan A and plan B and we've ended up in races that were probably plan C, plan D or even plan E.
"We'll let his form, and how he is around home, dictate to us what we do with him.
"As long as we have him in good enough order we know that he's going to give his all, which he showed through the spring."
