Julius keeps autumn options open with Just Folk

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:36pm
After a brillliant 2022, Bendigo galloper Just Folk is close to returning to the races for the first time in 2023. Picture by Racing Photos

The Group Three Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap at Flemington on March 11 is the likely autumn campaign kick-off for Bendigo galloper Just Folk.

