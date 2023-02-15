The 21 nurses involved in the historic massacre at Bangka Island 81 years ago will be set in stone on the event's anniversary - February 16.
The Australian College of Nursing (ACN) announced a scholarship in honour of each healthcare worker, including one from Bendigo, would accompany the installation of a statue at the Australian War Memorial on the anniversary of the Bangka Island massacre.
Bendigo's Rosetta Wight has been remembered for her sacrifice and bravery on that bloody day 81 years ago.
Sister Wight was born in Fish Creek in 1908, and later made the decision to enter the healthcare industry before training at the then-Bendigo Base Hospital in 1935.
Eighty-one years ago, Sister Wight was one of 65 aboard the SS Vyner Brooke near Singapore when her life changed forever.
ACN chief executive Adjunct Professor Kylie Ward said the incredible courage the nurses displayed in the most horrific of situations highlighted their legacy still has a lasting impact on the nursing profession today.
"Eighty-one years ago, a group of Australian nurses paid the ultimate sacrifice for their dedication to serve their country and use their expertise to care for those who needed it most," she said.
According to the Virtual War Memorial Australia, little was recorded on Sister Wight's life up until the attack on the SS Vyner Brooke on February 14, 1942, following its departure from Singapore two days prior.
On board were 65 Australian Army Nursing Service nurses who had been evacuated from Singapore due to the impending Japanese attack.
Sister Wight, injured in the attack, was one of the 22 who were able to make their way to the nearby island where they became victims of one of the worst atrocities of the war.
It is said that the nurses were ordered to walk into the sea and were then machine-gunned from behind in what is now known as the Bangka Island massacre.
"They endured exceptionally trying conditions in the face of death," Adjunct Professor Ward said.
"Even in their final moments, they stayed true in their commitment to care for others, with several supporting their injured nursing colleagues as they walked into the water before their tragic deaths.
"For those nurses who spent the following years as prisoners of war watching their colleagues suffer, starve, and sacrifice, with only a few returning home, I am committed to ensuring they are never forgotten.
"Erecting a sculpture of Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Bullwinkel at the Australian War Memorial will link the past, present and future for us to remember and be inspired by the sacrifice, service and leadership of Australian nurses."
When Japanese soldiers massacred the group, Lieutenant Colonel Bullwinkel was struck by a bullet and pretended to be dead before realising she was the sole survivor.
After hiding with a wounded soldier, whom she also cared for, for 12 days, she surrendered and spent three and half years in captivity as a prisoner of war.
To ensure their legacy lives on, and in addition to leading the fundraising to erect a sculpture of Vivian Bullwinkel, the ANC Foundation is establishing a scholarship in the name of each of the nurses who died in the massacre, including Sister Wight.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
