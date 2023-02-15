Bendigo Advertiser
Lucas Herbert pushes back inside OWGR top-50

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 2:20pm
Herbert is back on course this week at the Genesis Invitational.

Lucas Herbert is back inside the top-50 on the world golf rankings.

