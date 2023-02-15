Lucas Herbert pushes back inside OWGR top-50

Lucas Herbert is back inside the top-50 on the world golf rankings.
The 27-year-old dropped back to number 60 at the end of the 2022 season, but is now 45th and back on the path to securing a spot at the 2023 Masters in early April.
In order to secure his second career start at Augusta he must be within the top-50 on the OWGR during the week prior to the current Masters.
Now that he's back on United States soil on the PGA Tour, he will have several chances at getting even lower on the rankings if he can secure strong performances in the coming events.
First up is the Tiger Woods-backed Genesis Invitational at the iconic Los Angeles Riviera Country Club.
The star studded field includes Woods himself, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler.
Herbert heads to LA after a T50 finish at last week's Phoenix Open.
He tees up in round one at the Riviera at 7.26am (AEDT) on Friday morning alongside Trey Mullinax and Harris English.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.