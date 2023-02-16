THERE will be something unpredictable about new band Mystic Park's shows, Bendigo-based musician Shann Lions says after launching single "This City".
"We've all gone to the theatre or seen bands that present a bit of danger," he said.
"You don't know what you are going to get and that brings people in."
Enter Lions, the 25-year independent music veteran and former frontman for roots rockers Four Lions and indie rock outfit Ruteger.
His new Mystic Park project is shaping as a remarkable live act.
Think of the sort of theatrical stylings - not necessarily musically - of a David Bowie, A Gary Numan, Talking Heads' David Byrne or The Flaming Lips.
Then add an X-Files flavour.
"Not taking anything away from Four Lions but it was very much about the songs being played live, while this is about the music and those theatrical elements," Lions said.
"At the moment it's just me and a drum machine but eventually it's going to be more expansive," Lions said.
"I'll have a full band by the time I do an album launch tour. And I've got a dude from Argentina who is making me some visuals at the moment."
First, though, has come new single "This City".
It dropped late last week and elements of Bendigo may have been weaved into its portrayal of the end of a relationship, depending on how the song is interpreted.
Lions does not want to go too deep into its meanings.
"I'd rather leave it as is and let people make their own assumptions. If you go to an art gallery you don't want someone to tell you exactly everything about an art piece," he said.
"You want to have some personal interpretation of it."
Lions plans to launch Mystic Park's debut album, Silver Lining, on May 18.
The sound is very different from anything he has made in the past.
Lions says those who have heard it so far have likened it to classic Paul Kelly-style songwriting mixed by a studio maverick like Jim O'Rourke, and Gene Clark meets Sonic Youth.
This City has something of a reflective tone. Lions says the album does too.
It encompasses six months of his life including the end of a long term relationship, the start and stop of another and the unexpected death of a close friend.
Listen to Mystic Park's single This City wherever you stream music or visit gyro.to/ThisCity
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
