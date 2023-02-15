Electro-pop artist Boo Seeka returns to Bendigo next month as part of their biggest ever regional tour.
Boo Seeka, a project by Ben 'Boo' Gumbleton, was nominated for Triple J Unearthed Artist of the Year in 2015, has released seven ARIA certified gold records and has performed sellout shows across the country.
In 2016, Boo Seeka played Groovin' the Moo and Gumbleton said he can't wait to get back to the region to celebrate the release of his second record Between The Head and The Heart, which came out in July last year.
"When we first started Boo Seeka back in 2015 we were just constantly touring and going regional was a big part of that," he said.
"I think a big part of how we spread the word of Boo Seeka in Australia is not just hitting the capital cities. we always wanted to hit everything we possibly could in between."
Boo Seeka has undergone several changes since debuting in 2015, with the latest iteration including Jay Bainbridge. The pair is working on Boo Seeka's third record.
Gumbleton said following the uncertainties of playing live music brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the most important thing for him was to just get on stage and connect with the crowd.
"For us, whether there's one person or a thousand people in a venue or not, we're going to be there when we're going to do it," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Audiences can expect a show full of fun and energy, with Boo Seeka's electric beats and bass providing the perfect soundtrack to a night out.
"I just want people to come and have an incredible time," Gumbleton said.
"We always have fun at shows, we always give it our all every night and I think that fits into the energy of the crowd."
Boo Seeka plays The Deck on March16. For tickets head to booseeka.com
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.