Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Environment

Parks Victoria investigating cause of mass bird causalities at Bells Swamp

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of wildlife authorities search for more bird carcasses at Bells Swamp. Picture by Noni Hyett

More birds have been found dead at Bells Swamp Nature Reserve, thirty minutes from Bendigo, as Parks Victoria investigates a cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.