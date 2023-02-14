More birds have been found dead at Bells Swamp Nature Reserve, thirty minutes from Bendigo, as Parks Victoria investigates a cause.
On Tuesday, Parks Victoria District Manager Suzanne Hughes said more than 350 birds were found dead since last Thursday, "with injured or sick birds being removed for monitoring and care".
"Samples have been taken for testing and we will progressively receive results over the coming week," she said.
"Parks Victoria have appointed an incident controller to manage response to this incident, with 25 personnel on site today including staff, vets and volunteers from Parks Victoria, Wildlife Victoria, the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action and other groups."
The news comes as about 100 bird carcasses drifted to the swamp's shore last week, causing an urgent response by wildlife agencies.
Parks Victoria is still awaiting the results of testing to determine the cause of the birds deaths and Ms Hughes said members of the public should continue to avoid the area.
"We appreciate the support and concern of community members, but no further volunteers are required at this stage and we're asking that people stay away from the reserve until further notice," she said.
"It is important that disturbance to the birds is limited, and all activities are managed to ensure animal welfare and responder safety.
"Do not enter the water, do not handle sick or dead birds without authorisation, and take care that pets are kept away from the area."
