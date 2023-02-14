Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo groups join Victoria's Pride street party in Melbourne

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 14 2023 - 10:12pm, first published 9:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TGD Bendigo and Beyond's Leena Parkman and Zara Jones at Sunday's Collingwood street party stall. Picture by Jenny Denton

The Bendigo queer community was flying the flag for the region last weekend when it showcased outfits, enthusiasm and upcoming events at two stalls at the Victoria's Pride Street Party in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.