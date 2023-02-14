The Bendigo queer community was flying the flag for the region last weekend when it showcased outfits, enthusiasm and upcoming events at two stalls at the Victoria's Pride Street Party in Melbourne.
Held as part of the annual Midsumma LGBTQIA+ festival, the event closed the artistically-inclined Gertrude and Smith Streets in Collingwood to traffic, transforming them with live music, information stalls, performances and 'out and proud' people.
Initially staged to mark the 40th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality, the street party was held for a second time in 2023.
Luring visitors to central Victoria with promotion of the March 17- April 2 program of events were representatives on a Bendigo Pride stall, who were also spruiking the attraction of Daylesford's March 9-13 "queer country pride" Chillout Festival.
Members of the group Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond, on the other hand, were winning people over with clothes, offering a large range of second-hand items free of charge in order for people to "refresh [their] wardrobe with fashion that fits [their] true self".
Group founder Zara Jones explained the stall was "a non-gendered safe space for people to be able to try things out and affirm themselves" and a way to connect people in conversation.
The group had received an invitation to set up at the Melbourne street party but usually took its op shop-with-a-difference to rural and regional events, she said.
While in days gone by people whose gender or sexuality was different typically moved to the city because of a lack of acceptance, the situation in the regions had changed a lot in recent times.
"It's becoming increasingly safer and more inclusive in rural and regional areas," Jones said.
"And in Bendigo all the health services are doing work to engage with us and create more trans awareness."
