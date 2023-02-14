Bendigo Advertiser
Sale-Maffra too good for BDCA on day two of Melbourne Country Week

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 5:30pm
All-rounder Taylor Beard took two wickets and made 22 with the bat in Tuesday's loss to Sale-Maffra.

The Bendigo District Cricket Association's hopes of defending its Melbourne Country Week crown were dented by Sale-Maffra in Tuesday's round two action.

