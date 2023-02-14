Sale-Maffra too good for BDCA on day two of Melbourne Country Week

The Bendigo District Cricket Association's hopes of defending its Melbourne Country Week crown were dented by Sale-Maffra in Tuesday's round two action.
The BDCA suffered a 51-run loss at Brighton Beach Oval and now must win its remaining two matches to have any chance of qualifying for Friday's grand final.
Sale-Maffra posted 8-269 and then restricted the BDCA to all out 218 in 43.1 overs.
"It's pretty simple, we have to win our next two,'' BDCA coach Chris Squibb said.
"Today was disappointing. It was a pretty hard pill to swallow."
Sale-Maffra's victory was built around a brilliant opening stand of 150 from Zac Hurley (104) and Tom Morrison (69).
Spinner Liam Smith (3-45) was clearly the pick of the BDCA's attack, while Taylor Beard (2-53) and Rhys Irwin (2-53) bowled well at the death to reel in the Sale line-up.
"Considering they were 0-150 we did a good job to restrict them to 269,'' Squibb said.
"Their opening batsmen batted really well. It wasn't terrible bowling or fielding. The conditions suited batting - the outfield was fast and the pitch was excellent."
The BDCA liked its chances of chasing down the total, but the mood changed two balls into the innings.
Opener Bradyen Stepien slammed the first ball of the innings back down the ground for four, but he tried another aggressive shot off the second delivery and only managed to edge the ball through to the keeper.
Skipper Grant Waldron fell a short time later for three to leave the BDCA 2-12.
Daniel Clohesy (21) and Kyle Humphrys (16) made starts, but they both fell with the score on 47.
It was a similar story through the middle-order as Tim Wood (15), James Barri (17), Smith (24) and Beard (22) didn't make the most of a solid start.
At 8-137 it looked as though the BDCA would be rolled for less than 160, but Country Week rookie Matt Wilkinson showed his class with a fine innings.
The Strathdale youngster made an unbeaten 50 off as many balls and combined with Dylan Johnstone (21) and Rhys Irwin (15) to put some respectability on the scoreboard.
"We need some consistency through the top of the order,'' Squibb said.
"Blokes are getting starts, but getting out. You have to take some ownership and not rely on others to get the job done.
"Wilko batted really well for his 50. He was positive from the start and it was a really good effort. He showed, along with the last two batters (Johnstone and Irwin), how good the conditions were and that we could have chased down that total."
The BDCA plays the winless Latrobe Valley at Mount Waverley on Wednesday before tackling the powerful Mornington-Peninsula at Walter Galt Reserve on Thursday.
Sale-Maffra is the only unbeaten team in the BDCA's pool after two rounds.
Sale-Maffra plays Mornington on Wednesday and Traralgon on Thursday.
Tuesday's results: Traralgon 1-136 d Latrobe Valley 133, Ferntree Gully 185 d Bairnsdale 69, Leongatha 9-204 d Ballarat 176, Geelong 212 d Mornington-Peninsula 175.
