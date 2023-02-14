Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square pool's 10-year anniversary goes swimmingly

By Jenny Denton
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 6:00pm
Imogen Boyd celebrates the Golden Square swimming pool's 10th anniversary of community management with a cocktail umbrella and cake. Picture by Sam Kane

Golden Square's "beating heart" - the community-run swimming pool - was flooded with feeling on Saturday, when 815 people made their way through the gates to meet up, swim and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the facility first being saved from closure.

