Golden Square's "beating heart" - the community-run swimming pool - was flooded with feeling on Saturday, when 815 people made their way through the gates to meet up, swim and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the facility first being saved from closure.
Free entry, food trucks and music by singer-guitarist Allison Gook made for a great night, according to committee treasurer Linda Howell.
"It was really big actually, it was an amazing night," she said.
"There were so many people who have been involved over the last 10 years who popped in, so many familiar faces.
"And it was great to see so many people enjoying the pool."
The history of the struggle to save the facility was remembered in speeches by local MP Maree Edwards, City of Greater Bendigo councillor Rod Fyffe and Golden Square Pool Inc. president Same Kane.
Mr Kane said the continuing volunteer effort over a decade had seen the transformation of a piece of infrastructure into "an inclusive and vibrant space" which helped to create a community "that didn't exist here before".
That view was echoed by Ms Edwards, who described the Maple St pool complex as not just a place to have a swim but "a meeting place, a gathering place". "You can see it's a big drawcard for the community," she said.
For instance, in just over two weeks, the pool would host the Holi Festival of Colour, together with the Indian Association of Bendigo.
The Save the Pool campaign - first launched in September 2012 in response to a City of Greater Bendigo recommendation to permanently decommission it in keeping with the council's 2010 Aquatic Facilities Strategy - grew in strength and transformed into something enduring.
In its early phase there were flash points such as the threat of police action when protesters sought to stop council workers draining the water in February 2013.
At the time the Bendigo Advertiser reported that the pool had already been emptied once and mysteriously refilled "during an apparent break-in".
"There was a lot of stuff that went on," committee vice president Barbara Lomas said.
"There were [also] things like the council removing the pump."
Ms Lomas' knowledge of the history extends far beyond the developments of the last decade, given her recent project to research it and find photos for a new display.
Back in January 2013, Ms Edwards, who attended the first community meeting, had put Golden Square residents in touch with people in Chewton who were running their own pool.
In March 2013 a by-then incorporated association was granted community management and given a chance "to see what we could do", Ms Lomas said.
Since then the association has stepped up to save the pool another two times - in February 2018 and July 2020.
"The council has always said there was an overprovision of aquatic facilities in Bendigo based on their aquatic strategy," Ms Lomas said.
"When Gurri Wanyarra [wellbeing centre] opened at Kangaroo Flat in 2018 the council thought it would have a bigger impact on our attendance than it did."
While visitation had been only around 1000 entries the season before the community took over, the figure has now increased to an average of 18,000 visits a season, she said.
In 2020 the pool's defenders saw off a proposal within the council's draft Golden Square Recreation Reserve Master Plan to see it converted into football netball club facilities.
Following that success the pool was incorporated into the master plan for the suburb.
Mr Kane said reaching 10 years of community management was a significant milestone for the pool's 250-odd volunteers and its members, staff and supporters.
In that time they had overseen the installation of new infrastructure - particularly new shade sails and accessible pool steps - the creation of health and wellbeing, multicultural swimming and volunteer programs, the development of strong community partnerships and the addition of murals and a community garden.
"Our volunteers have given tirelessly - and a decade on, we've been able to achieve something extraordinary that not many people thought was possible, and equally, that's proved this community model works," the pool president said.
"The place is unrecognisable today - and has become the centre of summer in our community, getting more popular every year. Ten years on, our vision for what this place could become is a reality."
