Top teams dominate in A-grade pennant tennis

THE top three teams in the Bendigo Tennis Association's A-grade pennant competition all scored handy wins on Saturday.
Strathdale Park continued its reign at the top of the ladder with a win over South Bendigo 8 Ball Pool, while third-placed Castlemaine was too strong for bottom side Ironbark.
In the closest contest of the afternoon, second-placed Spring Gully overcame fourth-placed BTC Raiders.
Castlemaine A (87 games, 10 sets) defeated Ironbark (33 games, 1 set).
A comfortable win for Castlemaine over bottom of the ladder Ironbark in Castlemaine.
Castlemaine's Matt Brebner, Lewis Murray and Brodie Murray all had single wins, while Ironbark's Danielle Bowles won her singles match which was the only set Ironbark won for the day.
The day got worse for Ironbark as Simon Kelly forfeited two matches due to injury.
BTC Raiders (54 games, 4 sets) defeated by Spring Gully (77 games, 7 sets).
Spring Gully's captain Jono Guy led from the front with a solid display that saw him go undefeated in his singles match and two doubles matches.
The game was ultimately won by Spring Gully in the singles component of matches, winning three to BTC Raiders' one.
The win allowed Spring Gully (8-3-0) to keep the pressure on Strathdale Park (8-2-1) at the top of the ladder.
Strathdale Park (86 games, 10 sets) defeated South Bendigo 8 Ball Pool (43 games, 1 set).
It was another dominant display from the league leader Strathdale Park, which further increased its lead at the top of the ladder.
Two of the leagues heavy hitters went toe-to-toe, with Jordan Hicks narrowly going down 6-8 against Aidan Fitzgerald, the only set South Bendigo won for the day.
It was comfortable for Strathdale Park from there on.
The win gave Strathdale Park a chance to play youngster Jamie Windust, who picked up a solid win in his singles match.
1. Strathdale Park 8-2-1 (121.5)
2. Spring Gully 8-3-0 (114)
3. Castlemaine 6-3-1 (102.5)
4. BTC Raiders 4-5-1 (90.5)
5. SB Stumble Guys 2-7-1 (63.5)
6. SB 8 Ball Pool 2-7-1 (63.5)
7. Ironbark 3-6-1 (56.5)
Castlemaine B (47 games, 4 sets) defeated Strathdale Stars (45 games, 3 sets).
BTC Hitmen (36 games, 1 set) defeated by BTC Heat (53 games, 6 sets).
Strathdale Suns (46 games, 3 sets) defeated SB Golf Clash (43 games, 4 sets).
1. BTC Heat 10-1-0 (109)
2. BTC Deucebags 8-1-1 (100.5)
3. BTC Hitmen 6-3-1 (75.5)
4. Strathdale Suns 6-4-1 (71.5)
5. Castlemaine B 2-7-1 (43.5)
6. Strathdale Stars 1-8-1 (35.5)
7. SB Golf Clash 0-9-1 (32.5)
Spring Gully (42 games, 4 sets) defeated by BTC Greatest Hits (44 games, 3 sets).
Strathdale Park (23 games, 0 sets) defeated by Strathdale Park Stingers (56 games, 7 sets).
South Bendigo (29 games, 2 sets) defeated by BTC New Team (51 games, 5 sets).
1. Spring Gully 8-3-1 (90.5)
2. BTC Greatest Hits 8-3-1 (83.5)
3. BTC New Team 6-4-1 (73.5)
4. Strathdale Park Stingers 5-2-1 (61.5)
5. South Bendigo 1-6-1 (20.5)
6. Strathdale Park 0-10-1 (17.5)
