Impressive wins for Central Victorian League clubs in Australia Cup

Five Central Victorian League clubs are through to the next round of the Australia Cup, but the same can't be said for Bendigo City FC.
Epsom, La Trobe University, Tatura and Shepparton South won their opening round matches in the knockout competition at the weekend, while Shepparton United advanced on the back of a bye.
The three Goulburn Valley-based teams will have home fixtures in the next round.
Shepparton South plays Elwood City, Tatura hosts Point Cook and Shepparton United tackles Sunbury United.
La Trobe University and Epsom have road trips.
La Trobe plays Barwon, while Epsom heads to Mt Eliza.
Bendigo City is out of the competition after losing to Springvale City 2-0.
Springvale City plays in a higher division than Bendigo City and made the most of its chances in front of goal.
Springvale's polish up front proved to be the difference against a gallant Bendigo outfit.
La Trobe Uni opened its 2023 season with a confidence-boosting win over Seaford United.
A 76th minute goal from Kyle Olsen was enough for the Eagles to secure the points and advance to the round of 64 in the Victorian qualifying section of the tournament.
Epsom survived a nine-goal thriller at home against Darebin United.
The Scorpions scored twice in the opening seven minutes through Mitch Langenbacher and Tyler McLennan.
The visitors responded in the 11th minute before a Kyle Smith penalty reinstated Epsom's two-goal advantage.
Langenbacher completed a resounding first 45 minutes for the Scorpions when he made it 4-1 on the stroke of half-time.
Three minutes into the second-half Lachlan Arkinstall gave Epsom a 5-1 lead and the game looked done and dusted.
However, Darebin bounced back strongly with two goals in eight minutes midway through the half.
Darebin's Adam Papatheodorou completed his hat-trick in the 96th minute to make the scoreline 5-4, but there was not enough time left for the visitors to find an equaliser.
The off-season break did little to hinder Tatura's scoring power.
In their first game since last year's stunning grand final win over Shepparton South, the Ibises put 11 goals past Pakenham United.
Fraser Gosstray was the star of the show with four goals, while Aaron Niglia scored a hat-trick.
Tatura had eight goals on the board before Pakenham United found the back of the net.
Tatura completed the rout with three goals in the final 10 minutes.
Tatura's grand final opponent Shepparton South advanced to the next round without kicking a ball.
South's opponent Old Xaverians were forced to forfeit the match.
