Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Impressive wins for Central Victorian League clubs in Australia Cup

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shepparton South and Tatura are through to the next round of the Australia Cup. Picture by Noni Hyett

Five Central Victorian League clubs are through to the next round of the Australia Cup, but the same can't be said for Bendigo City FC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.