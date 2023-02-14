French fires first time on Hatchback

ULTRA-consistent trotter Hatchback appreciated a step back in class, with young Bendigo region reinswoman Tayla French the beneficiary in a convincing win in the Opus Group Trot at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
The John Justice-trained seven-year-old was well-suited back at NR 70 to 85 level after spending the last few months competing in the Inter Dominion heats and Group 1 final and a heat of the prestigious Great Southern Star eight days earlier at Melton.
He won accordingly, with the Justice-trained gelding finding an early lead before kicking clear on the home turn to win by 10.8m over Royal Charlotte, with Majestic Chick a further 1.1m back in third.
More often than not driven by Justice himself, or on a few recent occasions by Charlton youngster Ryan Sanderson, who was in Sydney on Saturday night, Hatchback was partnered for the first time in his 78-start career by French.
The 25-year-old concession driver was only too happy to take advantage of her good fortune, steering the son of Angus Hall to his 11th career win.
"He went super. It was a huge step down in grade for him compared to recent weeks," French said post-race on TrotsVision.
"He was strong and hit the line strongly too. I gave him a few flicks with the whip up the straight, but it was probably unnecessary.
"He travelled really strong, but obviously the horse on the outside contributed to that, but I'm pretty happy with him."
French, whose victory added to the Victorian tally for this year's Team Teal fundraiser for ovarian cancer, admitted being confident of victory a long way from home.
"I had that sneak peek over my shoulder about the 400m and I could see them all pretty much off the bit," she said.
"I knew my two main dangers were buried on the fence, so if they got out they might have made up a bit of ground off me, but I had that good margin on them."
A good night at Melton for French included a second on Radius behind Jilliby Dynamite in NR 80 to 89 pace and a second on Ozzie Playboy for Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas behind Outlaw Man in the NR 70 to 79 pace.
An even better night for the Team Teal campaign included three wins, with Jackie Barker successful early in the night aboard Sew What and Kerryn Manning capturing an emotional victory in the Group 2 The Knight Pistol on Plymouth Chubb, trained by her father Peter.
Hatchback's 11 career wins are highlighted by his victory in the 2021 Bendigo Trotters Cup at Lord's Raceway.
