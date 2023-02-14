Bendigo Advertiser
French fires first time on Hatchback

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 1:00pm
Tayla French notches up another winner for Team Teal with a brilliant drive aboard the John Justice-trained Hatchback on Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton. Picture by Stuart McCormick

ULTRA-consistent trotter Hatchback appreciated a step back in class, with young Bendigo region reinswoman Tayla French the beneficiary in a convincing win in the Opus Group Trot at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.

