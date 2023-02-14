Peta Mullens secures sweetest career bronze at national MTB championships

During the course of Bendigo cyclist Peta Mullens' career there's been plenty of memorable moments.
The 34-year-old has more than 50 national medals to her name that were achieved across various cycling disciplines.
However, the taste of bronze on the weekend at the AusCycling MTB National Championships could be her sweetest yet.
Mullens crossed the line in third place in the elite women's XCO race at Thredbo to share the podium with Bec Henderson (gold) and Zoe Cuthbert (silver).
Some athletes might feel like they've missed out on an opportunity for gold when finishing third, however, for Mullens it's just as fulfilling as a victory.
"I finished behind the world number two in Bec Henderson and right behind Commonwealth Games silver medallist Zoe Cuthbert," Mullens said.
"My personal performance in the way I rode and the company I kept on the podium in a way feels just like a win."
Mullens wrapped up the challenging five-lap circuit at Thredbo with a final time of 1:32:53.42 (+4:32).
"This year we had plenty of depth within the women's elite field and to be honest I surprised myself by riding around four minutes faster than I thought I would," she said.
"I put less pressure on myself going into these races but I also cut out my nightly soft drink and ice cream to make sure I was on par with the rest of the girls," she laughed.
For Henderson, the win marked her 10th elite cross country title.
"It's pretty special obviously. I love to represent Australia, I'm very proud to be an Aussie and overseas I'm very much known as the Aussie girl and I like to keep it that way," Henderson said to AusCycling.
"I was very much just going to do my own thing, and they actually dropped off much earlier than I expected. Of course I expected Zoe to hang about for quite a while, but it's also national champs and it always brings something out of me that I can't explain, and every time I come here I try to bring my 'A' game."
After a challenging two years which has included multiple injuries, Mullens is pleased to start 2023 with a strong performance and has declared the next 11 months as her "why not year".
"It's all about saying yes to any new opportunity that comes my way," she said.
So far there's been road racing, treks and a new challenge in the way of taking on a media commentary role.
When it comes to competitive events she now has a busy schedule ahead in the coming weeks which includes the Otway Odyssey and Oceania Championships.
"I feel like I am in form so I need to go and chase some races," Mullens laughed.
