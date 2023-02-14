Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Peta Mullens secures sweetest career bronze at national MTB championships

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peta Mullens en route to a bronze medal during the women's elite XCO (cross country) race at the AusCycling MTB National Championships in Thredbo. Picture by Matt Rousu Photography

During the course of Bendigo cyclist Peta Mullens' career there's been plenty of memorable moments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.