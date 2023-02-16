House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
A substantial inner-city property is a welcome addition to the real estate market and an exciting prospect for a wide range of buyers.
Murray Dale on Napier Street is a grand California bungalow residence on spacious land measuring about 1033 square metres with a self-contained apartment and extensive shedding.
Circa 1925, the residence boasts original features such as stately front porch, double entrance, bay windows open fire and Baltic pine flooring.
The principal home offers a large formal lounge as well as open-plan kitchen and dining, three generous bedrooms and a central bathroom. Also, a laundry room and a multi-use utility room for pantry convenience or general storage.
Selling agents Chloe and Darcy said the self-contained garden apartment offers dual living and a potential income stream.
"Ideal for periodic rental, Airbnb or a professional suite. The choice is yours and the apartment has separate meters for gas and electricity."
Murray Dale has undergone previous renovation including new bathroom fittings plus updated kitchen with stainless steel cooking appliances and dishwasher. Glass-fronted beverage coolers are installed in the kitchen's original fireplace, clever indeed.
More features in this warm and welcoming home are ceiling fans, fitted robe and luxury bathtub.
Further improvements include recently renewed Colorbond roof, concrete foundations, plumbing and electrical wiring. Central heating and ducted evaporative cooling are installed for year-round comfort.
Leafy gardens are an oasis of shade and calm in this vibrant inner-city location. Trams trundle past and you can watch the tennis from the privacy of your own backyard.
Shedding at the property is excellent - a rare find and a real bonus. All up, about 55 square metres of powered shedding is onsite for vehicles, workshopping, tools and storage. Access to the backyard is available for caravans, boats and trailers.
An outstanding property for residential or approved business use. Combine both and enjoy a perfect work-life balance in the heart of Bendigo city. Stroll to shops, cafes, sport, schools and Lake Weeroona.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
What's open for inspection this weekend? Click each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.