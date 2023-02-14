Bendigo Advertiser
King Kulafu helps Scott Rains break win drought

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 11:00am
Scott Rains steers King Kulafu to victory at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway last Thursday night. Picture by Claire Weston Photography

TRAINER-driver Scott Rains hopes an overdue win with King Kulafu at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway last Thursday is a sign of positive things to come for both the horse and himself.

