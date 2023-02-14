TRAINER-driver Scott Rains hopes an overdue win with King Kulafu at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway last Thursday is a sign of positive things to come for both the horse and himself.
A new stable acquisition, King Kulafu won for the first time since March 3 last year.
But for 39-year-old Rains, the drought between victories had been even longer.
He had not trained a winner since December 6, 2021, when Ce Pe Three saluted at Yarra Valley to give him his seventh and final winner of the season.
Rains, now based at David Van Ryn's property at Leichardt, had fewer than 20 starters during a low-key 2022 season, including just two in the second half of the year, both in November.
While race-day appearances were limited, the passionate trainer-driver was far from lying idle.
"I have always had a couple of babies that I've been poking around with, just no race horses. Hopefully, the young ones turn out to be okay," Rains said.
"I've only just got a couple of new horses in the barn.
"It was getting a little bit monotonous not going to the races. I did have one horse start for me a couple of times late in the year, a horse called Cricket, but he was the only one in the second half of the year."
Rains currently has two horses racing, King Kulafu and Goodtime Halo, who finished fourth on the same night his stablemate won.
He hoped the often 'difficult to handle' King Kulafu, a winner of three of 33 starts overall and placed eight times, could settle down to become a reasonable performer.
"He has really good high speed and has a fair bit of ability, but his manners really let him down," he said.
"He's a very hard horse to handle and he just wants to throw it away sometimes.
"If he can learn to race, he could easily string a few together, being on such a low grade.
"The body is willing, but he has his own mind.
"He's definitely a horse that could win a couple, he's just a bit wayward at the moment."
Formerly trained at Crookwell in New South Wales by Daniel Rowell, King Kulafu was on debut for Rains on Thursday night.
Goodtime Halo is also new on the scene, having had two starts for Rains, after two in early 2021 for Courtney Slater and one start for one win for Emma Stewart in January this year.
The four-year-old mare is owned by Rains' uncle Phillip and aunty Katherine.
"They raced a horse with me years ago called Oh Oh Noo, but they had a few things going on and only recently decided they wanted to get another horse," he said.
"She's a lovely little race mare and a very easy horse to do anything with.
"Her races have been quite good, it's just hard to put that polish on them, but she's only young.
"I'll be looking to get a couple of more horses and hit the track a little more and, hopefully, a few of these young ones can come through and do something."
