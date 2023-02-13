Bendigo Advertiser
BDCA scores one-wicket win in Country Week thriller

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:55pm
Liam Smith took two wickets with the ball and kept a cool head with the bat in the BDCA's round one win at MCW.

The Bendigo District Cricket Association narrowly avoided a disastrous start to its Melbourne Country Week campaign.

