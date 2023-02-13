BDCA scores one-wicket win in Country Week thriller

The Bendigo District Cricket Association narrowly avoided a disastrous start to its Melbourne Country Week campaign.
Chasing 192 for victory, the BDCA was 3-162 and cruising towards a comfortable win over Traralgon when it suffered a stunning middle-order collapse.
The BDCA lost 5-5 in 38 balls - Kyle Humprhys (20), Tim Wood (32), James Vlaeminck (1), Matt Wilkinson (0) and Taylor Beard (4) - to slip from 3-162 to 8-167.
When Dylan Johnston fell for four the BDCA had slumped to 9-175 and the 17 runs for victory looked a mile away.
Experienced duo Liam Smith (7 not out) and Rhys Irwin (11 not out) dug in and, with the aid of a little bit of good luck, guided the BDCA home.
Irwin hit two boundaries, including the match-winning runs - a drive through mid-on that was misfielded by Traralgon.
Irwin and Smith punched the air as the BDCA won by one wicket with nine overs to spare.
"We kept things very positive after the game,'' BDCA coach Chris Squibb said.
"We had players that missed out (with the bat) today, but it's a long week and they'll get their chance another day.
"It's good cricket and not many players score heavily every day of the week, so we can't rely on one or two to get the job done."
Earlier, a Brayden Stepien masterclass laid the foundation for what should have been a stress-free run chase.
The White Hills' opener blasted 73 from just 43 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes.
He played every shot in the book, including a couple of ramp shots and a reverse sweep.
His half-century came off just 32 balls as he combined with Country Week rookie Daniel Clohesy (24 off 21 balls) to add 95 for the first wicket in less than 10 overs.
"Brayden batted beautifully,'' Squibb said.
"He did his thing and gave us a great start, along with Clohesy, who looked really solid out there.
"To Traralgon's credit they bowled really well through the middle and put the pressure on."
Clohesy's run out sparked a collapse of 3-7 that included the wickets of Stepien and skipper Grant Waldron (0).
Wood and Humphrys batted well to steady the Bendigo ship before another collapse set up a drama-filled finale.
Had the BDCA lost the game, it wouldn't have been just the batting to blame.
With the ball the BDCA conceded 22 runs in wides and the 32 runs in extras was second-highest score for Traralgon.
Traralgon's final batting pair added an unbeaten 29 for the final wicket to lift their side to a score of 9-191.
Humphrys' off-spinners put the clamps on Traralgon through the middle overs.
He had figures of 2-13 off six overs, but strangely didn't bowl again.
Smith (2-33 off 10 overs) also put the brakes on, while MCW first-gamer Jack Pysing (2-47) claimed two wickets with the new ball and looked right at home.
The BDCA faces a tougher test on Tuesday when it tackles Sale-Maffra at Brighton Beach Oval.
Day one results: Mornington-Peninsula 2-151 d Latrobe Valley 150, Ferntree Gully 4-353 d Leongatha 132, Sale-Maffra 6-201 d Bairnsdale 199, Ballarat 158 lt Geelong 6-294.
Day two draw: Sale-Maffra v Bendigo, Traralgon v Latrobe Valley, Leongatha v Ballarat, Bairnsdale v Ferntree Gully, Mornington-Peninsula v Geelong.
