Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Green hits peak form for Carlton, BDCA duo in Victorian team for Marsh Cup

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlton's Cailin Green is in good form leading into Premier Cricket finals.

Cailin Green produced her best innings of the season for Carlton in Sunday's final round of the Victorian Premier Cricket women's season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.