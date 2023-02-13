Green hits peak form for Carlton, BDCA duo in Victorian team for Marsh Cup

Cailin Green produced her best innings of the season for Carlton in Sunday's final round of the Victorian Premier Cricket women's season.
Green made a brilliant 92 - her highest score in first XI cricket and her first half-century of the summer - in the Blues' win over Dandenong.
The former Bendigo Cricket Club junior faced 108 balls and hit 13 boundaries to propel the Blues to an imposing total of 5-204.
Green completed a fine all-round performance by taking 2-27 with her off-spinners.
Carlton dismissed Dandenong for 151 to consolidate second place on the ladder.
The Blues will play minor premier Essendon Maribyrnong Park in next Sunday's second-semi-final, where the winner will advance straight to the grand final.
The loser will play the winner of the Box Hill versus Melbourne semi-final in the preliminary final.
The Essendon Maribyrnong Park squad includes Castlemaine product Tia Davidge.
Davidge made 26 off 59 balls in her side's win over Prahran on Sunday.
The Premier Cricket season is over for Kangaroo Flat's Jasmine Nevins.
Nevins' team Plenty Valley missed the finals after finishing sixth.
Plenty Valley lost to Melbourne in their final match on Sunday.
Nevins, who captained her side, was dismissed for two to take her one-day season record to 267 runs at an average of 33.4.
Meanwhile, James Seymour and Xavier Crone are in the Victorian squad of 12 for Tuesday's Marsh Cup one-day clash with Queensland at the MCG.
Seymour and Crone were 12th and 13th man for last week's Sheffield Shield clash that Victoria won against Queensland.
They're in a team of 12 that will be captained by opening batter Marcus Harris.
"Winning Sheffield Shield matches is never easy, but to do so after being sent in at the MCG was even more rewarding and builds a lot of confidence into our young group," Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket David Hussey said.
"Marcus is a new captain and the group will rally around him for this match, we're looking forward to the challenge that one-day cricket presents."
Victorian team: Marcus Harris (c) (St Kilda), Xavier Crone (Carlton), Travis Dean (Footscray), Sam Harper (Melbourne), Ruwantha Kellapotha (Casey-South Melbourne), Campbell Kellaway (Melbourne), Cam McClure (Essendon), Fergus O'Neill (Melbourne), Jack Prestwidge (Melbourne), James Seymour (Essendon), Matt Short (Northcote), Will Sutherland (Prahran).
