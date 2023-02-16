Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
32 McInnes Street, Big Hill
$750,000
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Mark Keck 0447 217 125
A brand new listing from the team at Waller Realty is a modern home that's fresh and bright. So, instead of going through a lengthy building process, consider securing this residence for your family.
The home has four generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, three living zones and a vast outdoor living and playing space.
Plus, there is still scope to add your personal touch inside and out.
A large entrance opens to the combined kitchen, living and dining area, with plenty of natural light and an impressive entertainer's kitchen.
A second living room could become the executive office or media room. The third living space makes an ideal kid's retreat or study space.
Designed for effortless entertaining, the kitchen is beautifully finished with dark benchtops as well as pendant lighting and integrated stainless steel appliances.
Further features throughout are walk-in pantry, deluxe main suite, ducted climate control and double auto-garage with internal access.
At Big Hill, the home is a short walk from the local primary school and mere minutes from Kangaroo Flat services and retail complex.
Close to the Calder Freeway for commuters, an easy 15-minute drive from central Bendigo.
Open this weekend, new-home buyers are urged to inspect.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.