Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Ideally located in a central position, this charming weatherboard cottage is within walking distance from Bendigo central business district, Lake Weeroona and popular Percy and Percy cafe. It is well suited to the busy professional wanting ease and character, or an investor seeking a property for long-term lease or short-term rental for visiting tourists.
Sitting behind a picket fence, the property has a number of established trees in the front garden offering privacy and added appeal. The verandah is a lovely place to sit and watch the world go by, and the front door opens into a central hallway with a bedroom to each side.
Further down the hall is a lounge, and a spacious dining area. Beyond this room is a contemporary kitchen with meals, as well as an updated bathroom, and a large laundry with added space for a study nook.
A sliding glass door opens to the rear with a sunny courtyard at the back, and a lawn area and garden shed to the side of the house. The carport provides undercover parking, and the double gates ensure there is secure onsite parking for an extra vehicle.
Among the home's charming original features are timber flooring, timber-lined ceilings and decorative timber fretwork and ornamental open fireplace.
