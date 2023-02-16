Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Showcasing a stylish and modern vibe, and positioned in one of Bendigo's premium locations, this home is set to have widespread appeal.
The tiled entrance gives access to the first bedroom (or study) on the right, and the main bedroom suite on the left. Double doors, walk-in robe and a modern ensuite comprise the main suite.
Continuing along, your first formal living space sits to the right, before you're greeted by a light and airy open-concept living zone which overlooks the alfresco and lush backyard.
The kitchen offers ample bench space and cabinetry, a pantry, and quality stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Further features throughout include built-in robes, central heating and ducted evaporative cooling.
Unique to this home is the impressive 13 x 5-metre entertaining patio with polished concrete underfoot, plus ultra-high-pitched roof with a ceiling fan. It's the ideal spot to relax and unwind with guests.
Strathfieldsaye is a sought-after location for its family-friendly lifestyle and excellent facilities. Enjoy nearby sporting ovals, childcare, primary schools, shopping centre, natural bush and walking tracks.
A short drive from Kennington Village and Strathdale shopping outlets. Handy to central Bendigo for your family's convenience.
Inspection is highly recommended.
