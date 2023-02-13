LAWN BOWLS: Hughes, Brown crowned this season's Champion of Champions

EAGLEHAWK'S Pam Hughes and Bendigo's Andrew Brown have been crowned the Bendigo Playing Area's champion of champions for this season.
Played at Eaglehawk on Sunday, Hughes won an entertaining women's final against Golden Square's Leah Whiffin 25-22.
Earlier in the day Hughes defeated Debbie Williams 25-18 in their semi to book her berth in the grand final.
In the other semi Whiffin bowled superbly to defeat Sheryl Howard 25-7.
In the men's final Bendigo's Brown produced a dominant display against Bendigo East's Todd Matthews.
Brown took control of the game from the outset on the way to a commanding 25-7 victory.
In the earlier semi-final match-ups Brown defeated Harcourt's Phillip Clarke 25-15, while Matthews beat South Bendigo's Max Rowley 25-20.
All the champion of champion competitors:
Men - Darren Anset (Serpentine), Jim Brennan (White Hills), Andrew Brown (Bendigo), Simon Carter (Eaglehawk), Phillip Clarke (Harcourt), Gary Downie (Golden Square), Greg Brain (Castlemaine), Fyffe Grieves (Dingee), Kelvin Hamilton (Heathcote), Todd Matthews (Bendigo East), Phillip Milburn (Bendigo VRI), Luke Nemeth (Marong), John Pasternak (Woodbury), Kevin Probert (Strathfieldsaye), Wade Roberts (Inglewood), Justin Rorke (North Bendigo), Max Rowley (South Bendigo), Cameron Wilson (Kangaroo Flat).
Women - Carmel Jansen (White Hills), Helen Clough (Bendigo East), Heather Cozens (Woodbury), Lyn Demeo (Dingee), Carroll Frost (Harcourt), Maureen Grogan (South Bendigo), Lee Harris (Bendigo), Sheryl Howard (Kangaroo Flat), Pam Hughes (Eaglehawk), Jennifer Lethbridge (Strathfieldsaye), Eileen O'Brien (Heathcote), Nancy Tate (Marong), Vicky Tierney (Inglewood), Trish O'Shea (Castlemaine), Leah Whiffin (Golden Square), Debbie Williams (Bendigo VRI).
