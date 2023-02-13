Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

LAWN BOWLS: Hughes, Brown crowned this season's Champion of Champions

Updated February 13 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Pam Hughes and Bendigo's Andrew Brown bowl in Sunday's finals. Pictures by Luke West
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.