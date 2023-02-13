Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Weekend Bendigo District Cricket Association junior scores | PHOTOS

Updated February 13 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo United captain Hugh Behrens was in good touch against Kangaroo Flat in Saturday morning's BDCA under-16A game. Behrens made an unbeaten 78 in his side's total of 4-318. Pictures by Noni Hyett

BENDIGO United produced a dominant performance in their BDCA under-16A game against Kangaroo Flat at Crusoe College on Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.