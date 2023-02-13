Weekend Bendigo District Cricket Association junior scores | PHOTOS

BENDIGO United produced a dominant performance in their BDCA under-16A game against Kangaroo Flat at Crusoe College on Saturday morning.
Sent into bat, the Redbacks scored at better than a run-a-ball in crunching 4-318 off their 50 overs, which included unbeaten half-centuries to captain Hugh Behrens (78 n.o.) and Eamon Austin (58 n.o.).
Round 8
Strathfieldsaye Jets 7-148 (DeAraugo 50*, Tamblyn 32; Fletcher 2-10, Smith 2-16) v Strathdale Maristians Suns.
Huntly North Epsom 9-84 (Wilson 45; Robinson 3-16, Hunter 2-7, Bolton 2-12) v Strathfieldsaye 4-49 (Archer 2-9).
Strathdale Maristians Blue v Eaglehawk 232 (Pettersen 55, Taylor 48, White 42, Tewhata 27; McMahon 3-22, Rossi 2-21).
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo United 4-318 (Behrens 78*, Austin 58*, Cail 43, Hay 38, Farrelly 28*, Long 23; Bodycoat 2-29).
Round 11
White Hills 8-168 (O'Brien 60, McMurray 29, McMurray 25, Ilott 22*; Flood 3-6, Mostofa 2-25) def Golden Square 5-160 (Mulqueen 51*, Flood 30*, Burgess 29*).
Sandhurst 6-123 (Van der hagen 29, Millar 29*; R Overall 2-5, Hickman 2-9) def Bendigo 5-119 (Harris 33, Keane 30).
Round 8
Strathdale Maristians Orange 5-77 (Kelly 30*; Stone 2-3, Webster 2-20) v Eaglehawk 1-94 (Miller 24*).
Strathdale Maristians Suns 5-60 v Strathfieldsaye 3-96 (Griffin 33*; Byrne 2-9).
Maiden Gully Marist 3-81 (Mannix 24; MacDonald 2-7) v Bendigo United 3-85 (McNamara 26*).
Round 11
Golden Square 6-142 (Donnelly 39*, Fitzallen 22*; Benaim 2-10) def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 100 (Biggs 22; Donnelly 4-11, Cassells 2-4).
White Hills 6-176 (Kleinert 45*, Sawyer 32*, O'Connell 20*; Taylor 2-11, Douglas 2-12) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 5-89.
Strathfieldsaye 5-126 (Robinson 22*, Kirke 21*; Borg 2-16) def Kangaroo Flat 6-78 (Storer 2-11).
Round 10
Bendigo United 4-112 (Travaglia 24*; Polson 2-16) def Strathdale Maristians Orange 8-84 (Richardson 23).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 5-90 (Brandt 21*; Ingram 2-5) def Strathfieldsaye 8-69 (Conlan 3-1).
Kangaroo Flat 6-102 (Nisbet 2-2, Mulqueen 2-15) def Eaglehawk 7-63 (Colbert 2-5).
Maiden Gully Marist 4-153 (Hargreaves 32*, Zylan 23*, Burke 23*; Bollard 2-18) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 5-64 (Farley 2-3).
Round 10
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 7-134 (Clapp 44*; Haw 2-9, Warren 2-12) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 8-37 (Benaim 3-5, Waegeli 2-4, Turner 2-9).
Strathfieldsaye 4-130 (Bennett 32*, Hodson 20) def Bendigo 6-50.
Golden Square 7-96 (Dupille 24*; Saju 2-8) def Sandhurst 8-90 (Cinatl 2-9).
White Hills 4-91 (Matthews 21; Caddy 2-12) def Kangaroo Flat 5-80 (Cross 2-8).
