A 203-RUN opening partnership between Sarah Mannes and Tammy Norquay highlighted Golden Square's win over the Bendigo Goers in the BDCA women's first XI competition on Sunday.
Square produced a brutal batting performance, plundering 1-218 off its 25 overs.
Victoria Country representative Mannes' outstanding season continued with a knock of 93 off 64 balls featuring 14 boundaries.
The star batter - who was dismissed on the third ball of the 24th over - now has scores of 93, 70, 74 and 62 among her five innings for Square this season.
Norquay - who in December created history by scoring the competition's first century - batted through the innings in finishing 84 n.o. off 87 balls at Shadforth Park.
Facing a tough run chase, the Goers made 7-109 in reply, with skipper Emma Windridge top-scoring with 19 n.o. off 10 balls.
After dominating with the bat Norquay rounded out her game by taking 2-10 off five overs for Square, while Sienna Barnett took the first three wickets of the innings on the way to finishing with 3-13.
* Bendigo won its fourth game of the season with a 13-run victory over Strathdale at Beisher Park.
Lila Keck (46) and captain Amy Ryan (31) were the leading run-scorers for Bendigo in its tally of 5-125 batting first.
Keck and Ryan added 57 for the third wicket after Bendigo had been 2-35.
The Suns were held to 4-112 in their chase, with their best performer with the bat Meg O'Callaghan (31 n.o.).
Bendigo's Ashlee McLeod delivered the best bowling figures of the game with 2-8 off her five overs.
* A fine all-round game from Kate Shallard helped Sandhurst to a seven-wicket win over White Hills at Ewing Park.
The Demons were bowled out for 56 batting first with Shallard snaring 3-11 off four overs, while team-mate Ella Flavell also took a tidy 2-4 off three overs.
Only opener Jessy Matthews (18) made double figures for the Demons.
The Dragons' run-chase got off to a shaky start when opener Amanda O'Neill (0) was trapped lbw by Maeve Caine (1-5) first ball of the innings.
But the Dragons overcame the early loss to answer with 3-57 as Shallard followed up her three wickets with 38 n.o., which included nine boundaries.
After Caine's early breakthrough Layla O'Brien (2-19) later took two wickets for the Demons in the eighth over.
LADDER:
1. Golden Square
Won: 7 Points: 54
2. Sandhurst
Won: 8 Points: 54
3. Bendigo Goers
Won: 4 Points: 36
4. Bendigo
Won: 4 Points: 30
5. Strathdale
Won: 4 Points: 30
6. White Hills
Won: 2 Points: 18
7. West Bendigo
Won: 0 Points: 12
Meanwhile, in the second XI California Gully (1-94) defeated Golden Square (4-88) and Strathfieldsaye Jets (5-210) won its derby against Strathfieldsaye (5-82).
