Neangar Park night golf a glowing success

Updated February 13 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 10:30am
Neangar Park is thrilled with the succcess of its inaugural glow golf night. Picture by NPGC

Hundreds of golfers turned out at Neangar Park on Friday night for the club's first ever glow golf event.

