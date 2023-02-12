Neangar Park night golf a glowing success

Hundreds of golfers turned out at Neangar Park on Friday night for the club's first ever glow golf event.
As the sun set the course illuminated under the stars with glowing sticks and markers.
Neangar Park general manager Oscar Morris said the club was thrilled with the success of its first glow night and that talks of a repeat are already in motion.
"It was heaps of fun and overall we're really happy with how it played out as an ambrose event," Morris said.
"Hitting in the dark for the first time can be a challenge as players lose their depth perception and whatnot, so to play a format where groups were able to choose their best ball made the most sense."
The winners of the four person team competition were father son duos Flynn and Mark Anderson, with Campbell and James Boyd at six-under par (21).
The NAGA award went to Aaron Pendlebury, Kristian Mallia, Josh and Jim at two-over par (29).
Campbell Boyd, Greg Thomas and Nicholas Mckeown all took home NTP awards.
In total there were 120 players in the field across three tee times which was near capacity to what the club could field on its pitch and putt course.
Morris and the NPGC crew have already received overwhelmingly positive feedback on the event and plans for the second edition are well and truly on the cards.
"The format definitely worked well but there are a few areas on the course which we will enhance with a bit more lighting," he said
"When the clocks go back we might also try start the event a bit earlier and have things such as some live music."
Meanwhile, one of the club's best products in Lucas Herbert has just wrapped up his first week of the year back on the PGA Tour.
Herbert returned to business with a T50 finish at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
He finished the week with a one-under (70) par round during the early hours of Monday morning to finish at one-under overall (71,69,73,70=283).
American Scottie Scheffler won the tournament at 19-under, two strokes ahead of Canadian runner-up Nick Taylor.
