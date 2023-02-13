MIDWEEK PENNANT BOWLS: Home and away season done and dusted; no change to ladder

THERE was no change to the Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls ladder after Monday's final round of matches.
The game of most significance in the final round was the tussle between Bendigo East (4th) and Kangaroo Flat (5th) at Kangaroo Flat.
The Roos had gone into the game 11 points behind Bendigo East and needing to win the game with at least two rinks up to leap over the Beasties and into the top four.
However, Bendigo East won 59-52 to maintain its position in the top four and consign the Roos to a fifth-placed finish.
The Roos finishing fifth comes a month after they had been on top of the ladder before losing their last four games.
The Beasties will take on South Bendigo in next week's elimination final.
It has been a brilliant effort by the Diggers to finish third given they were playing in division two last season before earning promotion.
The Diggers rounded out their home and away season by beating top side Eaglehawk in a thriller, 53-52.
White Hills and Golden Square were Monday's other round 14 winners.
DIVISION 1
South Bendigo 53 def Eaglehawk 52.
Daryl Rowley 27 def Phil Godkin 8, Brad Holland 16 lt Kaye Rowe 24, Matt Robertson 10 lt Simon Carter 20.
White Hills 58 def Inglewood 53.
Jan O'Bree 21 def Laurie Witham 11, Jim Brennan 17 lt Andrew Caserta 19, Steve O'Bree 20 lt Lindsay Kelly 23.
Bendigo East 59 def Kangaroo Flat 52.
Benn Probert 19 def Torie Babitsch 16, Todd Matthews 19 lt Barry Hogan 23, Rob Clough 21 def Eric White 13.
Golden Square 67 def Bendigo 47.
Julie Ross 25 def Lee Harris 9, Taylah Marron 13 lt Peter O'Neil 23, Brad Marron 29 def Tim Arnold 15.
FINAL LADDER - Eaglehawk (153), Golden Square (146), South Bendigo (131), Bendigo East (131), Kangaroo Flat (108), Inglewood (88), Bendigo (82), White Hills (57).
.........................................
DIVISION 2
Harcourt 65 def Heathcote 56, Woodbury 56 def Castlemaine 50, Kangaroo Flat 80 def Bendigo East 62, Bendigo 59 def Golden Square 53.
.........................................
DIVISION 3
Marong 47 def Strathfieldsaye 42, Castlemaine 68 def Woodbury 58, Kangaroo Flat 65 def Bendigo East 56, Golden Square 58 def Eaglehawk 53.
.........................................
DIVISION 4
South Bendigo 79 def Harcourt 32, White Hills 61 def Calivil/Serpentine 54, Dingee 64 def Campbells Creek 55, Bendigo VRI 79 def Golden Square 45.
.........................................
DIVISION 5
Strathfieldsaye 54 def Eaglehawk 25, Bridgewater 42 def South Bendigo 32, Inglewood 54 def Bendigo 31, Bendigo East 53 def White Hills 32.
.........................................
DIVISION 6
North Bendigo 77 def Strathfieldsaye 18, Woodbury 52 def South Bendigo 40, Bendigo East 41 def Golden Square 30, White Hills 64 def Marong 31.
