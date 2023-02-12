ATHLETICS: Stoate races to victory in 5km Frenzy on track

COBRAM'S Nathan Stoate capped the biggest win of his track career in Friday night's 5km Frenzy for athletes at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill.
The Bendigo Harriers-run event drew plenty of athletes for the third edition of the classic.
Stoate, 23, was third the previous year and lined up for this race just eight days after he clocked a fine time of 14:15 in the A-grade 5000m at the Box Hill Burn.
In the City of Greater Bendigo-sponsored 5km Frenzy for the elite men it was Stoate, Echuca's Archie Reid and Old Scotch's Ben Beischer who set the pace from the start.
After just 1 1/2 laps they had gained a sizeable break on a main pack of eight and went on to complete the first lap in 2 minutes 56 seconds.
Reid took the lead approaching nine laps to go, but it was Stoate who took charge again less than two laps later.
Despite the hot conditions the tempo did not ease up.
The 4km mark was reached in 11:48 and it was Stoate who held his pace across the final 2 1/2 laps to complete a hard-earned victory in 14:36.
Reid was runner-up in 14:37 as Beischer was third in 15:04.
Racing for Bendigo Harriers and South Bendigo respectively, Stoate and Reid are coached by Bendigo Harriers veteran Brady Threlfall, who put in another strong effort to be fourth in 15:09.
Stoate was stoked with the result.
"This is my first major win on the track," said Stoate, who is originally from Tocumwal and now based in Cobram.
"The 5km Frenzy is a fantastic event. Conditions were so much different to last year.
"The heat was always going to be a test.
"Race plan was three-minute pace for each kilometre and then lift the rate on the last km."
There have been massive improvements in times across cross-country and track racing in the past 18 months.
"A lot of the credit has to go to Brady Threlfall.
"He has made some massive changes to the way I prepare for races and race.
"It's not about going flat-out in every training session, which I used to do.
"With Brady's help I know when to back-off the workrate."
Upcoming race goals for Stoate include the Albury-Wodonga Fun Run, and possibly the Bendigo Ford-backed Bendigo Fun Run.
"A definite is Run For The Kids in Melbourne in March."
The 5km Frenzy field included Bendigo Harriers' Jamie Cook, University's Glenn McMillan and Jayden Padgham, who along with Stoate, Reid and Threlfall ran for Bendigo Bats in last winter's cross-country action.
Friday night's racing drew athletes from Athletics South West, Ballarat, Diamond Valley, Melbourne University, Old Scotch, Shepparton, Singapore, St Stephens and Yarra Ranges.
Racing for Melbourne University, Singapore's Chui Ling Goh was the elite women's 5km Frenzy winner as she ran a time of 17:44 in the fourth of the Mulqueen Finance-sponsored mixed 5000m race.
Claire Johnson from Ballarat Harriers won heat two in 18:10 and broke the Bendigo track record for the 40-plus women's class.
Other heat winners in the mixed 5000m were Andrew Beaman, Adam Barker and Ryan Crameri.
Racing included 1000m contests.
University's Hugh Casey won the Steigen-sponsored mixed under-15s in 3:04.44, and Felix Burgess from Bendigo Little Athletics ran 3:37 to win the under-11s.
Meanwhile, Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham set a Bendigo open record of 51.09 metres in Saturday's non-scoring AVSL round run by Athletics Bendigo Region.
The Victoria Country champion the past two years, Graham led a hotly-contested hammer event on the Retreat Road field.
Although it was non-scoring the field and track meet drew more than 50 competitors.
At hammer it was Graham who again surpassed the 50m mark as young guns Kai Norton from South Bendigo and Hailey Stubbs of Bendigo Harriers recorded marks of 47.98m and 46.39m.
Dual national shot put champion Emma Berg from South Bendigo has also shown a lot of skill with the hammer and hurled the implement more than 36 metres.
In the first of the discus flights, Berg led South Bendigo's dominance on 41.20m.
Next best in the competition were Bloods' clubmates and talented teenagers Jasper Seymour, 39.09m; Connor Wilson, 38.93m; and Kai Norton, 35.62m.
A big afternoon for Olivia Graham included a mark of 32.75m in discus.
On the track, Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison marked another double as she won the 200m in 27.07 seconds and the 100m in 12.89.
South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton matched Morrison's feat.
The duel between Muggleton and Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop in both sprint races was a highlight as South Bendigo's star won in times of 22.43 and 11.19 as Bishop clocked fine times of 23.39 and 11.43.
University's James Trew claimed the distance running double.
After an 800m victory in 2:22, Trew followed up by running 3000m, or 7 1/2 laps in 10:51.
At high jump, Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith was best on 1.75m as Maryborough's Mia Schodde led flight two on 1.40m.
Best at long jump were Cameron Smith, 6.31m; Bendigo Harriers' David Zanelli, 5.36m; Eaglehawk's Abbey Hromenko, 4.96m; Jorja Morrison, 4.83m; and Denise Snyder, 4.81m.
Field and track action is at the Flora Hill complex this Friday from 6.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.