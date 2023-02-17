Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Repairs to flood-damaged roads in Bendigo could be done differently, expert says

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
February 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The McIvor Highway was closed in Axedale following the October 2022 floods. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

More works are underway as the state government aims to repair roads damaged by last year's floods, however a civil engineering expert believes more can be done to future-proof roads across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.