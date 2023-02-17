More works are underway as the state government aims to repair roads damaged by last year's floods, however a civil engineering expert believes more can be done to future-proof roads across the state.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said the McIvor Highway between Axedale and Longlea would be repaired, including at the bridge over the Campaspe River.
The asphalt road surface would be removed and replaced at the bridge, and the bridge's damaged barriers and road shoulder would also be repaired.
Emergency repairs took place in October last year to allow the highway to remain open, however these works were temporary.
Repair works are also taking place on the McIvor Highway in Longlea where a landslip occurred at Axe Creek reducing the highway to one lane.
The works were expected to take three weeks and eight weeks respectively and were funded by a $165 million emergency repair blitz.
"We're working hard to repair the state's roads following the devastating floods last year," Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said.
"The floods have caused major damage to our roads right across the state - but Victorians can rest assured that we're delivering the long-term repairs where they're needed most to ensure motorists can keep moving safely on our roads."
Professor of practice, engineering at La Trobe University Chris Stoltz said often when roads, and particularly bridges, are rebuilt following flood events, they are built the same way.
"If you had a bridge that had a column in the middle of it and a log came down during the flood and knocked the column out and the bridge collapsed, the government would still argue that when you rebuild that bridge, you've got to rebuild it as it was," Mr Stoltz said.
"Local government in particular was saying 'why don't we just build the bridge a little bit higher and do away with the column?' It'll cost more, but it'll still be here after the next flood.
"Similarly with roads, although roads hasn't had as much attention as bridges, but that issue certainly does exist."
Mr Stoltz said at the way the Axedale bridge is built could be improved to withstand future weather events.
"If you look at the Axedale bridge and the road that was washed away, if you really believe that climate change is going to give us more of these intense events, then it might be smart to actually raise the road or build it with a different design that's going to make it more flood resistant," he said
"Engineers already take all this stuff into account when they design roads, the table drains, the spoon gutters, all the drainage pipes and so on."
But Mr Stoltz said governments are "between a rock and a hard place" as they race to repair roads which are "crumbling everywhere".
Making roads more flood proof is also "a bit of a gamble", according to Mr Stoltz.
"You can spend more money and make it absolutely rocket proof, or you come to some balance and you follow some conventional historic design principles and you take the risk that every one in a hundred years, something's going to happen and it's going to disappear or get damaged."
Roads are the "bread and butter for civil engineers" but a shortage of engineers is impacting the region, Mr Stoltz said.
"The ability to actually get that money out of the government's bank account and into the bitumen and gravel on the road is going to be somewhat constrained by the availability of civil engineers.
Mr Stoltz said the Shire of Campaspe was short five civil engineers for road works in Echuca following their devestating floods.
"For them now to actually get all the design work done and the assessment and so on, and repair the roads and remove the levy banks and so on, now it's a real struggle," he said.
"It's not an overnight fix, but we really do have to encourage a lot more young kids to take up engineering in general and civil engineering in particular, if we want to maintain the high standard of living that we've enjoyed in Australia for the past few decades."
