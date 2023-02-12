Martin finishes T3 at Victorian Open

Andrew Martin has finished the 2023 edition of the Victorian Open at 13th Beach in a tie for third.
Martin shot his fourth straight under-par round on Sunday to finish at 14-under par, seven shots behind winner Michael Hendry (-21).
His final round on Sunday was a mixed day with a one-over par on the front nine that was hindered by bogeys, but was then followed up with a two-under par on the back to see him finish one-under for the day.
The T3 finish has earned Martin, who currently sits in the top three, valuable order of merit points. At the end of the season the top-three players (not already exempt) will earn DP World Tour cards.
Also in action at the Vic Open was Bendigo amateur Jazy Roberts who was competing in the women's field of the mixed gender event.
Roberts finished at nine-over par at T30 on the leaderboard, 23 strokes behind the women's winner Jiyai Shin (-14).
Meanwhile in the United States, Lucas Herbert sits at T50 on the WM Phoenix Open leaderboard ahead of Monday morning's final round.
Herbert shot two-over during the third round and is even-par on the overall standings, 13 strokes behind Scottie Scheffler.
He returns to the course for the final round TPS Scottsdale at 4.01am Monday morning alongside Nate Lashley and Joel Dahmen.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.