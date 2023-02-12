Bendigo Advertiser
Martin finishes T3 at Victorian Open

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 12 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:23pm
After another top finish on Sunday at the Vic Open, Andrew Martin is in prime position on the order of merit rankings. At the end of the season the top three players (not already exempt will receive DP World Tour cards.

Andrew Martin has finished the 2023 edition of the Victorian Open at 13th Beach in a tie for third.

