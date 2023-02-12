Crute, Menifield draw at UFC 284

Bendigo UFC star Jimmy Crute's return to professional fighting has ended with a draw against Alonzo Menifield on Sunday at UFC 284.
Cute and the American went toe-to-toe for 15 minutes across three rounds at the bout in Perth for the judges to call it a majority draw by the final bell (29-27, 28-28, 28-28).
Menifield missed two opportunities for finisher knockdowns, however, Crute staged a big comeback in the third.
Crute found an opening to take Menifield down, however, his opponent grabbed the fence to prevent himself from hitting the ground, which referee Marc Goddard immediately flagged and ultimately resulted in a point for the foul to seal the draw.
"Obviously, I'm disappointed," Crute said after the fight.
"All I could think while I was in there was this guy hits hard."
Both Crute and Menifield are keen for a rematch.
