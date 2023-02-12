Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Crute, Menifield draw at UFC 284

Updated February 12 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy Crute (File photo)

Bendigo UFC star Jimmy Crute's return to professional fighting has ended with a draw against Alonzo Menifield on Sunday at UFC 284.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.